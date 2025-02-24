Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Actor Ed Westwick, known for playing Chuck Bass in the American teen drama Gossip Girl, was seen cheering for Team India during the IND vs PAK clash in the ICC Champions Trophy group-stage match in Dubai on February 23.
The Gossip Girl star was accompanied by Orry and Vedant Mahajan. In one of Vedant Mahajan's Instagram stories, Ed Westwick was heard saying, “Let's Go, India.”
Vedant Mahajan, a 26-year-old entrepreneur and renowned event manager behind MVM Entertainment, has earned recognition for his extravagant parties worldwide, as reported by Moneycontrol. Recently, he also acquired a $14 million stake in the US-based ticketing platform, 'Flite.'
Many other celebrities and sportsmen were at the stadium to see the ND vs PAK clash. Urvashi Rautela, Pushpa director Sukumar and his family, and Megastar Chiranjeevi were spotted enjoying the match at the stadium. Munawar Faruqui and Avneet Kaur joined many to witness the blockbuster clash. Sonam Kapoor attended the match with husband Anand Ahuja. Singer Atif Aslam, who cheered for Pakistan, was also seen.
From the world of sports, Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh were spotted at the stadium. Ahead of the clash, Jasprit Bumrah greeted the players and wished them luck ahead of the match. Cricketers Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma were also spotted at the venue. Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, Devisha Shetty, were also at the stadium.
India team captain Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, also cheered for Team India.
Rohit Sharma-led India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Pakistan failed to get going from the start and lost some early wickets. Mohammed Rizwan and Saud Shakeel helped stabilise the innings in the middle, but frequent wickets following their dismissal never let the hosts settle down. The Men in Green were eventually bowled out for 242 runs, which India chased down with relative ease, thanks to a stunning century by Virat Kohli.
