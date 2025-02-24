IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025: Ed Westwick, Orry and more cheer for Team India in Dubai, ’Let’s Go India’ | Watch

Actor Ed Westwick, known for playing Chuck Bass in the American teen drama Gossip Girl, was seen cheering for Team India during the IND vs PAK clash in the ICC Champions Trophy group-stage match in Dubai on February 23.

The Gossip Girl star was accompanied by Orry and Vedant Mahajan. In one of Vedant Mahajan's Instagram stories, Ed Westwick was heard saying, “Let's Go, India.”

Ed Westwick Instagram story

Who is Vedant Mahajan? Vedant Mahajan, a 26-year-old entrepreneur and renowned event manager behind MVM Entertainment, has earned recognition for his extravagant parties worldwide, as reported by Moneycontrol. Recently, he also acquired a $14 million stake in the US-based ticketing platform, 'Flite.'

Celebs who attended the match Many other celebrities and sportsmen were at the stadium to see the ND vs PAK clash. Urvashi Rautela, Pushpa director Sukumar and his family, and Megastar Chiranjeevi were spotted enjoying the match at the stadium. Munawar Faruqui and Avneet Kaur joined many to witness the blockbuster clash. Sonam Kapoor attended the match with husband Anand Ahuja. Singer Atif Aslam, who cheered for Pakistan, was also seen.

From the world of sports, Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh were spotted at the stadium. Ahead of the clash, Jasprit Bumrah greeted the players and wished them luck ahead of the match. Cricketers Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma were also spotted at the venue. Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, Devisha Shetty, were also at the stadium.

India team captain Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, also cheered for Team India.