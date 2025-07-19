IND vs PAK: Harbhajan Singh, Pathan brothers pull out from WCL 2025 clash; match on verge of cancellation - Report

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, scheduled for July 20 at Edgbaston in Birmingham, is reportedly on the verge of cancellation. This follows significant backlash and the withdrawal of key Indian players, including Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, and Irfan Pathan, due to public outrage over the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Advertisement

Players pull out amid public backlash Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, and Irfan Pathan have pulled out of the India vs Pakistan WCL match, according to a report by RevSportz with sources citing criticism from Indian fans, particularly after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives.

The attack, attributed to the Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, sparked anger, especially as former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, part of the Pakistan Champions squad, made controversial anti-India remarks.

Fans criticized Indian players like Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan for participating in the match. Reports suggest other players, such as Suresh Raina, may also withdraw, though no confirmation has been made.

The Pahalgam attack and Indo-Pak tensions The Pahalgam attack intensified India-Pakistan tensions, with India launching Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. Pakistan’s retaliatory shelling and drone attacks were thwarted by India, but the incident deepened the diplomatic rift.

Advertisement

Tournament dynamics and BCCI’s role Notably, the WCL, an independent tournament featuring retired cricketers, is not governed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), limiting the BCCI's control over player participation. The India Champions squad, led by Yuvraj Singh, includes stars like Raina and Piyush Chawla, while Pakistan’s team features Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, and Shoaib Malik. The match, set for 9:00 PM IST, has drawn attention due to the historic rivalry and recent events.