IND vs PAK: India thrash Pakistan with 6-wicket win in Asia Cup clash; Cricketers and netizens react

India registered a dominating six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four. The win sparked social media reactions from netizens flooding their timelines with joy, memes, and praise for the Men in Blue.

What happened in the IND vs PAK match? Opting to bowl first, India restricted Pakistan to 171/5 in Dubai, as opener Sahibzada Farhan anchored with a fluent 58 from 45 balls. All-rounder Shivam Dube broke Pakistan’s momentum with vital wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya kept the pressure on. Aggressive batting from Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf helped Pakistan reach a competitive total.

India’s chase was remarkable. Openers Abhishek Sharma (74 off 39 balls) and Shubman Gill (47 off 28) registered a blistering 100+ partnership. Suryakumar Yadav’s skillful leadership shone as India kept cool even after quick blows, with Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya steadying the middle order. Tilak finished the contest with a mighty six, guiding India to 174/4 in just 18.5 overs. The win, sealed with seven balls to spare, extended India’s undefeated streak in the tournament.

Reactions from the netizens

Reactions from Indian cricketers Indian cricketers also congratulated India with their powerful posts on their social media handles. From Abhishek Sharma's sly dig to Irfan Pathan's praises, their posts won hearts of Indian fans.

India's path to glory India’s hard-fought victory took them a step closer to the Asia Cup title and united a billion fans’ celebrations online. India will now face Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in their next games.

India's upcoming schedule in the Asia Cup India vs Bangladesh - Wednesday (24th September)

India vs Sri Lanka - Friday (26th September)

Notably, the Men in Blue clinched their seventh win against the Men in Green.

India vs Pakistan in the previous seven completed matches Asia Cup 2025: India won by 6 wickets

Asia Cup 2025: India won by 7 wickets

CT 2025: India won by 6 wickets

T20 WC 2024: India won by 6 runs

WC 2023: India won by 7 wickets

Asia Cup 2023: India won by 228 runs