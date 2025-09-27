IND vs PAK: Salman Ali Agha makes bold claim ahead of Asia Cup final, ‘You will see us winning tomorrow…’

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the Asia Cup final clash on Sunday (September 28). Ahead of the high-voltage final, Salman Ali Agha, skipper of Pakistan, is brimming with confidence as his team prepares to face arch-rivals in Dubai.

Despite the previous two losses to India, Salman believes in team Pakistan, he expressed during the pre-match press conference. According to him, the Men in Green have reserved their finest performance for this summit clash.

High stakes and handling pressure The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is renowned for its intensity, and the Asia Cup final is no exception. Salman acknowledged the immense pressure both teams face, stating, “There is always a lot of pressure on Pakistan and India when they play each other, and if we say that there is no pressure, then it is wrong. Both teams will have the same amount of pressure.”

He attributed Pakistan’s recent losses to India to avoidable mistakes, adding, “We have made more mistakes than them, and that is why we have not won matches. If we make fewer mistakes than they do, we will win.”

Salman Ali Agha on winning the Asia Cup 2025 title Salman expressed optimism about his team’s prospects, saying, “Inshallah, you will see us winning tomorrow. Our attempt is to play our best cricket. And we know that if we play our best cricket and execute our plans for 40 overs, then we can beat any team. And we will try to do that.”

Defending player expression ICC had sanctioned players like Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf for their on-field gestures. Salman defended his players’ right to express themselves, particularly fast bowlers, stating, “It rests with the individual. Everyone has their own way. If someone wants to be aggressive on the ground, then why not? Because if you take away aggression from a fast bowler, then nothing is left.”

He emphasized giving players freedom, as long as they avoid disrespect, “As a captain, I give a free hand to any player on how to react on the ground, unless he is disrespecting someone or doing something disrespectful to the country.”

The handshake controversy Salman expressed disappointment over the absence of post-match handshakes during this tournament, a tradition he views as integral to cricket’s spirit.

“I started playing cricket in 2007, at the Under-16 level. I have never seen that there hasn’t been a handshake between two teams. My Abbu [father] is a big cricket fan, and he went back 20 more years and said it’s never happened that the two teams haven’t shaken hands. Even I can’t think of a time when it’s not happened,” he said.