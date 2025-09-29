IND vs PAK: Suryakumar Yadav's India didn't collect Asia Cup 2025 winner's trophy despite beating Pakistan in final

India beat Pakistan in the nail-biting thrilling game at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (September 28). However, they didn't collect the winning trophy or medals.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I have been informed by the Asian Cricket Council that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight. So that does conclude the post-match presentation," informed Simon Doull who was hosting the ceremony.

According to reports, post match presentation got delayed as Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi wanted to be there at match presentation as he is Asian Cricket Council but Suryakumar Yadav and team told ACC , they won't collect the award from Naqvi. And it was followed by Naqvi leaving with the Asia Cup Trophy. However, no official statement about the reason has made.