IND vs PAK, Women's T20 Asia Cup: Team India beat Pakistan by seven wickets

India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in Women's T20 Asia Cup match in Dambulla, Sri Lanka on Friday, July 19. Opting to bat first, Pakistan were bowled out for 108 with experienced spinner Deepti Sharma (3/20) emerging as the most successful bowler.

India, bowling in the second innings, lost three wickets to make 109 runs in 14.1 overs. Renuka Singh (2/14) and Pooja Vastrakar (2/31) contributed key wickets at crucial moments to maintain pressure on Pakistan throughout their innings.

Smriti Mandhana made 45 runs while Shafali Verma bagged 40.

BRIEF SCORE | Pakistan: 108 all out in 19.2 oversSidra Amin 25Fatima Sana 22 not out

India: 109/3 in 14.1 oversSmriti Mandhana 45Shafali Verma 40

IND VS PAK, WOMEN'S T20 ASIA CUP: FIRST INNINGS HIGHLIGHTS India, that bowled to Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup in Dambulla of Sri Lanka, bowled out the neighbouring country at 108 runs, with fine bowling effort led by off-spinner Deepti Sharma (3/20).

India took its first wicket in the second over when Pooja Vastrakar dismissed Gull Feroza when the catch was taken by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur at mid-on.

Pooja Vastrakar took two wickets in the match against Pakistan as she dismissed the other Pakistani opener Muneeba Ali. By fifth over, Pakistan was 26 for 2.

Off-spinner Shyreyanka Patil later packed off Aliya Riaz, caught by Rodrigues at mid-wicket as Pakistan struggled to score runs to build up a challenge.

The next to depart was Pakistan skipper Nida Dar who was holed out to Dayalan Hemalatha at long-on off the bowling of Deepti as the batter went for her customary huge heave over the straight boundary.

And it continued to rain wickets for India. Pacer Renuka Singh struck twice – Sidra Amin and Iram Javed. Pakistan's score at this point stood at 61 for 6 in 13 overs.

Tuba Hassan and Fatima Sana continued for a partnership of 31 runs. The short-lived partnership ended when Tuba Hassan got out. India bagged three wickets – Hassan, Syeda Aroob Shah and Nashra Sandhu – in the 18th over.

Sana hammered left-arm spinner Radha for two sixes in the 19th over to take Pakistan over the 100-run mark.

