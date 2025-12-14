IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Hardik Pandya claims 100th T20I wicket, becomes first Indian to enter elite list

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya created history on Sunday (December 14), during the third T20I against South Africa at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Pandya dismissed Tristan Stubbs to register 100 T20I wickets, becoming the third Indian bowler after Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah to achieve this feat. More remarkably, he is the first pace-bowling all-rounder in the world, and the first Indian, to combine 100 wickets with over 1000 runs in T20Is.

Details about the milestone The moment arrived in the seventh over when Pandya delivered a back-of-a-length ball outside off-stump. Stubbs chased it loosely, edging to wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma. The Dharamshala crowd roared as Pandya celebrated his landmark wicket, achieved in his 123rd T20I match.

Pandya had entered the game with 99 wickets. He went wicketless in the second T20I in Mullanpur, where India suffered a defeat, delaying the milestone. But in the chilly Himalayan venue, with the series tied 1-1, he sealed it in style.

Rare global all-round double Hardik Pandya's achievement stands out globally. Before him, only spin-bowling all-rounders like Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Sikandar Raza, and Virandeep Singh had reached 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is. As a genuine fast-medium bowler, Pandya is the pioneer in this elite category.

With around 1939 runs (including over 100 sixes) and now 100 wickets, his versatility makes him invaluable to India, especially ahead of future tournaments.

Strong comeback from injury Hardik Pandya's journey to this point included a strong return from a two-month quadriceps injury picked up during the Asia Cup. In the series opener in Cuttack, he smashed a blistering 59 off 28 balls, rescuing India from early trouble and guiding them to 175/6. He also struck with his first ball, dismissing David Miller for 1.

“I had to back my shots. I realised the wicket had a bit of spice. I had to be a bit gutsy. It was more about timing the ball, not breaking the ball. I was very satisfied with the way I was batting,” Pandya said after earning Player of the Match.

On his fitness grind: “The last six-seven months have been great from my fitness point of view. These last 50 days, being away from loved ones, being at NCA, making sure that all these things are covered. It was satisfying when you come here, the results come like this.”

Toss and other updates India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to bowl first. The hosts made changes: Harshit Rana replaced Jasprit Bumrah (personal reasons), and Kuldeep Yadav came in for an unwell Axar Patel. South Africa brought back Corbin Bosch, Tristan Stubbs, and Anrich Nortje.

Playing XIs India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.