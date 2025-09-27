India storm into Asia Cup 2025 final after beating Sri Lanka in a nail-biting super over

India clinched a dramatic victory over Sri Lanka via a Super Over in the Asia Cup 2025 on Friday. What started as a dead rubber turned into the tournament's most electrifying clash, with both teams locked at 202/5 after 40 overs. However, India triumphed by chasing an underwhelming total of 3 runs in the Super Over, gaining a morale-boosting win ahead of the final showdown.

Super Over rules - If any match finishes in a tie, a Super Over is played to determine the winner as per ICC's T20 regulations. Each team nominates three batters and one bowler. Only these players participate in the Super Over. The team batting second in the match bats first in the Super Over.

Each team gets one over (six balls) to score as many runs as possible. If two wickets fall before six legitimate deliveries, the Super Over ends for that team.

If the Super Over is also tied, another Super Over is played. This continues until a winner is found.

Batters and bowlers involved in a Super Over become ineligible for subsequent ones, and fielding restrictions of the final regular over apply.

What happened during the Super Over between India vs Sri Lanka, the Asia Cup game? Sri Lanka came to bat first 1st ball: Arshdeep Singh dismissed Kusal Perera

2nd ball: Kamindu Mendis got 1 run

3rd ball: No run

4th ball: Wide and Dasun Shanaka got saved from a run out.

5th ball: Shanaka gets dismissed as Jitesh Sharma takes the catch.

India needed 3 runs to win. Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill came to chase the total

Skipper Surya smashed a boundary on Wanindu Hasaranga's delivery to clinch an easy win in the Super Over.

What happened in the India vs Sri Lanka clash? India's dominating batting Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl, a decision that initially paid off as the pitch offered grip for spinners. But India's batters unleashed fire.

Opener Abhishek Sharma smashed a blistering 61 off 31 balls, including eight fours and two sixes, powering the Men in Blue to a big total of the tournament, 202/5.

Tilak Varma anchored the middle order with an unbeaten 49 off 34 balls, while Sanju Samson contributed a quick 39 off 23. Despite losing wickets to Wanindu Hasaranga and Charith Asalanka, India's depth shone through.

Pathum Nissanka's heroics Chasing 203, Sri Lanka needed a special effort to salvage pride after back-to-back Super Fours losses to Pakistan and Bangladesh. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera delivered exactly that. Nissanka's masterful 107 off 58 balls, laced with seven fours and six sixes, dismantled India's attack.

Perera's counter-attacking 58 off 32, kept the required rate under control. Hardik Pandya struck early, dismissing Kusal Mendis for a duck, but the duo's synergy overwhelmed Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy.