The three-match ODI series between India and West Indies will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will begin at 1:30 PM (IST) today

The Indian cricket team will be wearing a black armband in the first ODI against West Indies to condole the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday. Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, said today, "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-Covid-19."

Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.

Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla said, "Indian Players will sport black armbands in the first ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium to condole the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag will fly at half-mast".

Yesterday, batsmen Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan were added to the Indian squad after four India players -- opener Shikhar Dhawan, fellow batsmen Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer, and standby bowler Navdeep Saini -- tested positive for Covid-19 this week, as well as three members of the support staff.

India vs West Indies ODI squad:

India side:

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna/Mohammad Siraj

West Indies side:

Shai Hope (wk), Nkrumah Bonner/Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd/Hayden Walsh Jr, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach

The India vs West Indies will be aired live on ---Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada. The online streaming of India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be available on Hotstar.