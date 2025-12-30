IND-W vs SL-W LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur's India eye whitewash against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram

IND-W vs SL-W LIVE Score, 5th T20I: Having won the first four matches in the series, the Indian women will be looking for a whitewash against Sri Lanka women in the final and fifth T20I at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The focus will be once again on Indian openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana after their batting heroics in the previous match. But the Indian team management would like the middle order batters to get some game time as well before the next series against Australia.

India women's national cricket team vs Sri Lanka women match scorecard

On the other hand, Sri Lanka, despite their losses, showcased an improved show in the fourth game, scoring their highest-ever T20I total - 191/6 - while chasing India's 221/2. The visitors would be looking to continue with the momentum and end the series on a high.

IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20I probable XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.

Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani.