India A vs Pakistan A Pitch Report: West End Park Doha set for high-voltage IND vs PAK thriller in Rising Stars Asia Cup

Advertisement

India A will be geared up to take on Pakistan A in Match 6 of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday (November 16). With both teams coming off convincing opening wins, expectations are sky-high for a run-fest under the Doha lights.

Recent form: Both teams riding confidence Jitesh Sharma’s India A kicked off their campaign in style, defeating UAE by a massive 148 runs. Young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 144 off just 68 balls, while captain Jitesh remained unbeaten on 83. The Men in Blue posted a daunting 297/4 in 20 overs before restricting UAE to 149/7.

Pakistan A, led by Irfan Khan, had to work harder for their points. After setting Oman 221, their bowlers delivered a remarkable performance to bowl the opposition out for 180 and seal a 40-run victory.

Advertisement

West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Pitch report The surface at West End Park International Cricket Stadium has traditionally been favourable for batters. Expect another flat track with true bounce and minimal sideways movement. Another 200+ score at this venue is expected, especially in the upcoming match between India A and Pakistan A.

However, the pitch might offer slightly low bounce compared to typical sub-continent wickets, which could bring spinners and slower cutters into play as the game progresses. Dew is likely to be a significant factor in the night game, making the toss crucial. The team batting second could enjoy an advantage as the ball skids better under the lights.

The team that wins the toss is likely to opt to bowl first. With talents like Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Sufiyan Muqeem, this IND A vs PAK A clash promises fireworks.

Advertisement

India A T20I Squad: Jitesh Sharma (Captain), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Abishek Porel, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Pakistan A T20I Squad: Irfan Khan (Captain), Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori, Mubasir Khan, Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Shahzad, Shahid Aziz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Arafat Minhas.

India A vs Pakistan A, Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025: Match details Date: November 16, 2025

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Live Telecast (India): Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming (India): SonyLIV, FanCode

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Myco/Tamasha app