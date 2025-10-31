India beat Australia in epic run-chase: List of records broken in Women’s World Cup semi-final

India’s women’s cricket team produced one of the sport’s greatest comebacks, chasing down a daunting 339 to defeat defending champions Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final in an unforgettable night at Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Advertisement

This high-octane thriller not only secured India’s place in the ODI WC final for the third time but also shattered several records, turning the match into a historic milestone for women’s cricket. Here are the records broken as Jemimah Rodrigues guided the Women in Blue into the summit clash.

Highest successful chase in Women’s World Cup and ODI history India chased down 339 in 48.3 overs with five wickets in hand, registering the highest successful chase ever in Women’s ODI cricket and any Women’s World Cup match. This was also the highest total ever successfully chased in a World Cup knockout, placing India at the top of the all-time list for run-chases. Notably, this was the first time a 300-plus total was chased down in an ODI World Cup knockout, including Men’s and Women’s matches.

Advertisement

300-plus targets chased down in Women’s ODIs 339 - IND-W vs AUS-W, Mumbai DYP, 2025 WC

331 - AUS-W vs IND-W, Visakhapatnam, 2025 WC

302 - SL-W vs SA-W, Potchefstroom, 2024

Jemimah Rodrigues' batting milestones Jemimah Rodrigues scored a career-defining unbeaten 127, the highest score by an Indian in a World Cup semi-final, and became the first Indian woman to hit a century in a knockout match against Australia. She also became the second batter to register a hundred in a WC knockout run-chase, after Nat-Sciver Brunt (148*) had done that in the 2022 final.

"Today was not about my 50 or my 100. Today was about making India win. I know I got a few chances, but I just feel like God has given everything at the right time, and he grew it into the right intention, pure intention. And I just feel everything has happened so far just to sit up for this," she expressed after the win.

Advertisement

Partnership and team milestones Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur’s 167-run partnership is now the highest by an Indian duo in a Women’s World Cup knockout contest. On the other hand, Australia’s 338, built on Phoebe Litchfield’s 119 and Ellyse Perry’s 77, became their highest-ever Women’s World Cup semi-final score. This match saw a total of 679 runs scored, the biggest total aggregate in Women’s ODI World Cup history.

Highest match aggregates in Women’s ODI World Cup history 679 - IND-W vs AUS-W, Mumbai DYP, 2025 WC

678 - ENG-W vs SA-W, Bristol, 2017 WC

661 - IND-W vs AUS-W, Visakhapatnam, 2025 WC

Age and debut record-breakers Australian opener Phoebe Litchfield, at 22 years and 195 days, set a record as the youngest player to score a knockout hundred in a Women’s World Cup, breaking a record made just a day prior by South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt. Litchfield’s 119 is also the new Australian high score for knockouts.

Advertisement

India vs South Africa, ODI World Cup final The Indian Women's team will now face the South African Women's side in the ODI World Cup final on Sunday (November 2) at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.