India brace for Jacob Duffys home-soil challenge in New Zealand T20Is

Christchurch [New Zealand], October 22 (ANI): As Team India takes on New Zealand in the first T20I, they will be facing a massive threat from pacer Jacob Duffy, one of the world's finest quicks with an impeccable record at home.

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India will start their five-match T20I series against New Zealand with the first T20I at Christchurch on Thursday. With pitches in New Zealand often assisting fast bowlers, getting through Duffy's overs will be a massive task for India.

Duffy has been exceptional for Kiwis at home in T20Is, having taken 40 wickets out of his total 62 wickets in the format at home in 20 matches at a stunning average of 12.27 and an economy rate of 7.25. All of his five four-wicket hauls in the format have come at home, including best figures of 4/14 against Pakistan in March last year.

Against India in eight T20Is, Duffy has taken seven wickets at an average of 38.00 and an economy rate of 10.78, with best figures of 2/27. India have managed to take on Duffy's pace, line and length better than several teams across the world, but the 32-year-old has not featured against India at home ever.

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The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star is also closing in on the milestone of 200 T20 wickets, having taken 198 in 174 matches at an average of 25.32, with best figures of 5/32. He has taken seven four-fers and two five-wicket hauls in the format.

Squads: New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (ANI)