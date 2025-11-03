India clinch maiden Women’s Cricket World Cup title with dominating win over South Africa: Yesterday's match highlights

India Women scripted cricketing history at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on November 2, 2025, claiming their first-ever ICC Women's ODI World Cup title. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side overcame decades of heartbreak with a commanding all-round performance, beating South Africa by 52 runs in front of a remarkable home crowd.

Rain caused a two-hour delay, but could not dampen India’s title dreams. South Africa, in their first ODI final, won the toss and chose to field in overcast conditions, setting the stage for a clash between two finalists vying for their maiden crown.

First Innings - India lay the platform Opening stand dominance India’s openers, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, gave the hosts a dream start. Their 104-run opening stand featured bold strokeplay and swift running, with Mandhana’s elegant boundaries complementing Shafali’s aggression. India raced to 64 in the powerplay (their highest total in the first 10 overs of this year's tournament). They kept the scoreboard ticking even as South Africa’s bowlers struggled to find early breakthroughs.

South African fightback After Mandhana’s departure for 45, Shafali took India forward with a powerful 87 off 78 balls. Jemimah Rodrigues chipped in with 24 but fell soon after, both wickets coming in quick succession to Ayabonga Khaka. The double blow slowed India’s charge, but allowed South Africa a chance to claw back.

India’s late surge Harmanpreet Kaur steadied the ship with a 52-run stand alongside Deepti Sharma. After Harmanpreet’s exit and a brief cameo by Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh provided the finishing flourish. Her 34 off 24 balls powered India in the death overs, breaking six-hitting records for the tournament. Deepti’s composed 58 ensured India finished at 298/7 in their 50 overs. Khaka led South Africa’s bowling figures with 3 wickets, while Nonkululeko Mlaba and Nadine de Klerk kept India under the 300 mark.

Second Innings: South Africa’s brave chase Solid opening, early twist Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits handled India’s new ball attack with poise, adding 51 quick runs. The partnership was broken by Amanjot Kaur’s brilliant fielding a pinpoint direct hit running out Brits and handing India the momentum.

Indian spin strikes Leg-spinner Shree Charani struck with her first ball, trapping Anneke Bosch LBW for a golden duck. South Africa rebuilt through Wolvaardt and Sune Luus, but a tactical bowling change saw Shafali Verma remove both Luus and Marizanne Kapp in successive overs, swinging the game India’s way.

Laura Wolvaardt’s lone heroics Despite the middle-order collapse, Laura Wolvaardt played a captain’s innings, reaching a battling century. She added 61 with Annerie Dercksen, keeping South Africa in the hunt. Her resistance ended at 101, courtesy of a stunning diving catch by Amanjot Kaur, a moment that sealed India’s grip on the final.

The decisive finish Deepti Sharma’s off-spin proved match-winning, registering a five-wicket haul, including key scalps of Sinalo Jafta, Chloe Tryon, and Nadine de Klerk, becoming the first player to take five wickets in a Women’s World Cup final. South Africa’s lower order faltered, bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs.