India clinch series lead with dominating win over South Africa in Dharamsala: Yesterday's match highlights

India produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat South Africa by seven wickets in the third T20I at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala, moving ahead 2–1 in the five-match series. After being put under pressure in the previous game, the hosts responded with discipline and clarity, dominating both innings of the game.

Winning the toss, India opted to bowl first, a decision that helped their seamers exploit the conditions to dismantle South Africa’s batting lineup.

South Africa's struggle in the first innings

Early damage in the powerplay South Africa never recovered from a shaky start. India’s new-ball pair of Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana found movement through the air and off the surface, exposing technical frailties in the visiting top order. Wickets fell regularly, preventing South Africa from building any momentum or meaningful partnerships.

Aiden Markram's lone battle Captain Aiden Markram was the lone bright spot in an otherwise forgettable innings. Showing composure amid the collapse, he anchored the innings with 61 off 46 deliveries, mixing caution with calculated aggression. However, he lacked support from the other end.

India's bowling attack India’s attack was clinical. Arshdeep Singh set the tone with figures of 2/13, while Harshit Rana backed him up effectively with 2/34. The middle overs were controlled expertly by Varun Chakaravarthy, whose variations earned him 2/11, choking South Africa’s scoring options. Contributions from Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube ensured the pressure never eased. Notably, Pandya registered a special milestone of 100 wickets T20Is.

South Africa were bowled out for 117 in 20 overs, their lowest total of the series.

India’s chase in the second innings

Quick start sets the momentum India approached the target with professionalism. Abhishek Sharma provided an early boost, striking 35 off 18 balls to put South Africa immediately on the defensive. His intent ensured the required rate never became a concern.

Shubman Gill, returning to action after a minor injury scare, scored 28 while rotating the strike efficiently and allowing the chase to stay on track.

Tilak Varma seals the deal Tilak Varma ensured there were no hiccups in the middle overs. Batting with maturity, he remained unbeaten on 26, guiding India home with ease. The chase was completed in 15.5 overs, with seven wickets in hand.

What the result means India’s seven-wicket win was built on superior planning and execution. Their bowlers maximised the conditions, while the batters showed restraint and awareness. The victory gives India a 2–1 lead in the series and significant momentum heading into the fourth T20I.

