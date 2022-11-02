India win rain-hit thriller T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh

India win rain-hit thriller T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh2 min read . 06:20 PM IST
- India defeated Bangladesh to by 5 runs in a interesting match, which went till last ball
- India has now reached top of the points table
After facing defeat against South Africa, India bounced back on Wednesday and defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs (DLS method) in the Cricket T20 World Cup 2022. India has now reached the top of the points table with this win.
After facing defeat against South Africa, India bounced back on Wednesday and defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs (DLS method) in the Cricket T20 World Cup 2022. India has now reached the top of the points table with this win.
The match was interrupted by expected rains, which destabilized the impressive start of the innings by Bangladesh. Litton Das was playing a blinder knock against India and made 60 runs in just 27 balls.
The match was interrupted by expected rains, which destabilized the impressive start of the innings by Bangladesh. Litton Das was playing a blinder knock against India and made 60 runs in just 27 balls.
When the rain interrupted the match, Bangladesh was 17 runs ahead of the DLS par score. The match resumed at 4:50 PM IST, with Bangladesh setting a revised target of 151 in 16 overs. Das, who gave Bangladesh a promising start in the powerplay, was out in the eighth over by KL Rahul who struck a brilliant direct hit to dismiss the on-song batter.
The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS method) is used when the game is interrupted by events like rain. The umpires calculate the “Resources remaining" of teams depending on the number of overs remaining and wickets fallen.
Based on the calculation of "Resource Remaining", a new reduced target is decided under the reduced number of balls.
Coming back on the match, Virat Kohli once again remained undefeated and played a beautiful inning of 64 runs. Indian opener KL Rahul was back in much-required form as he contributed 50 runs on 32 balls. The partnership between both players with the addition of 30 runs by Suryakumar Yadav, took the team to a comfortable score of 184.
Bangladesh started well, with Litton Das punishing Indian bowlers, but their innings were disturbed by the rains and after Das was dismissed, the hopes of the team plunged.
India is now at the top of the points table with 6 points and South Africa is in second position with 5 points. India has almost finalized its entry into the World Cup semi-finals with this win and has only one match left now against Zimbabwe, which will be played on 6 November.