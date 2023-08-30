‘India have won matches against Pakistan only when…’ Salman Butt says ahead of Asia Cup 20233 min read 30 Aug 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Asia Cup 2023 starts today with Pakistan vs Nepal match. Former cricketer Salman Butt says India is no threat to Pakistan.
The Asia Cup 2023 will start from today i.e. 30 August with 1st match between Pakistan vs Nepal will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium. The high-voltage India vs Pakistan faceoff is set for 2 September at Kandy in Sri Lanka. The Asia Cup 2023 sees Pakistan and Nepal placed in Group A, alongside India. It will be a high-stakes scenario as one team's journey will be ending after the initial round.