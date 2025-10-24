India secure semi-final spot in Women’s ODI World Cup with dominant win over New Zealand

India Women clinched a commanding 53-run victory (DLS method) against New Zealand in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, securing the fourth semi-final spot in the Women’s ODI World Cup.

The victory ended India’s run of three consecutive losses, showcasing their batting prowess and strategic depth. Smriti Mandhana (109) and Pratika Rawal (122) delivered remarkable centuries, while Jemimah Rodrigues, contributed an unbeaten 76. Together, they powered India to a formidable 340/3 in 49 overs, surpassing their previous tournament best of 330 against Australia.

What happened during the first innings? The opening duo of Mandhana and Rawal set the tone, overcoming a cautious start of 18 runs in the first six overs to forge a 212-run partnership, their seventh century stand, equaling the record for an Indian pair in Women’s ODIs.

Mandhana, who survived a close lbw call on 77 thanks to Rawal’s insistence on a review, brought up her 14th ODI century in just 88 balls, closing in on Meg Lanning’s all-time record. Rawal, on the other hand, registered her second ODI ton off 122 balls.

Rodrigues, batting at No. 3, displayed intent, hitting 11 fours in a 55-ball 76*. Her sweeps, reverse-sweeps, and inside-out drives kept New Zealand’s bowlers at bay, ensuring India maintained momentum despite a rain interruption that reduced the match to 49 overs per side.

Disciplined bowling seals the win India’s bowlers complemented their batting heroics, restricting New Zealand to 271/8 while chasing a DLS-adjusted target of 325 in 44 overs. Renuka Singh (2-25) and Kranti Gaud (2-48) set the tone in the powerplay, conceding no boundaries in the first six overs. Renuka’s early breakthroughs, dismissing Georgia Plimmer and Sophie Devine with sharp in-duckers, disrupted New Zealand’s momentum. Rawal, doubling as the sixth bowler, chipped in with her maiden World Cup wicket, dismissing Maddy Green.

Despite Brooke Halliday’s fighting 84 and Isabella Gaze’s career-best 65*, New Zealand’s approach and regular loss of wickets prevented a serious challenge. India’s spinners maintained pressure, ensuring the required run rate soared to an unattainable 168 runs in the final 15 overs.

Harmanpreet Kaur on team's win Captain Harmanpreet Kaur praised the team’s resilience, stating, “It wasn’t easy. But credit to our team for the way we fought today. We knew how important this match was, and the way we were charged up, really happy with the way we played.”

She praised Mandhana and Rawal for their “crucial knocks” and highlighted Rodrigues’ impactful return, noting, “The way she batted, that was something the entire world was expecting from her.”

Kaur emphasized the team’s positive mindset despite recent setbacks, saying, “Even though the last 3 games didn’t go well, we knew that this is not something which we are expecting and we are going to change this, today was the right time.”

What's next for Team India? India’s win positions them as the fourth-placed team in the league stage, setting up a semi-final clash against the winner of Saturday’s South Africa-Australia match.