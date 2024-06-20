Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates: Will IND keep winning record against AFG intact?

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Saurav Mukherjee

India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates: India will begin their Super  8 journey by playing against Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on 20 June. 

India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates: India's Head Coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma and others during a practice session ahead of the Super 8 match against Afghanistan, in Barbados on Monday. (ANI Photo/Surjeet Yadav) (Surjeet Yadav)

India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will step up to face Rahmanullah Gurbaz-led Afghanistan for the first Super 8 match in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on 20 June.

India are undefeated in the tournament till now, while Afghanistan have won three out of four Group matches.

India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates: Head to Head

In T20Is, India have beaten Afghanistan 7 times in 8 meetings without facing a defeat, while one match was called off. In T20 World Cups, India have a 3-0 record against Afghanistan.

India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates: Predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (captain), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

 

 

20 Jun 2024, 03:26:57 PM IST

India vs Afghanistan Live Score: Where to watch live streaming?

One can watch the LIVE streaming of India vs Afghanistan on star sports (telecast for tv), Disney+Hotstar for digital. The toss will tale place at 7:30 pm (IST) and the match will begin at 8 pm (IST)

20 Jun 2024, 03:15:00 PM IST

India vs Afghanistan Live Score: Toss time

India vs Afghanistan Live Score: The toss between India and Afghanistan at Barbados' Kensington Oval is schedule to take place at 7:30 pm (IST), while the match will begin at 8 pm (IST). 

 

20 Jun 2024, 03:11:50 PM IST

India vs Afghanistan Live Score: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote.

20 Jun 2024, 03:10:50 PM IST

India vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan Predicted XIs

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (captain), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

 

20 Jun 2024, 03:10:18 PM IST

India vs Afghanistan Live Score: India Predicted XIs

Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

20 Jun 2024, 03:09:18 PM IST

India vs Afghanistan Live Score: Weather report

India vs Afghanistan Live Score: Despite possibility of clouds covering  the Kensington Oval, the chance of rain interrupting this game is very low, according to  weather.com. The temperature is likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius and fans would enjoy a 40-overs game without disruption. 

20 Jun 2024, 03:02:53 PM IST

India vs Afghanistan Live Score: Pitch Report

India vs Afghanistan Live Score: Compared to Nassau County pitches in New York, the Barbados pitches are expected to be more favourable for batters and conducive to pacers. Looking at the tournament, it can be said that fast bowlers have have and extra edge over spinners. The team winning the toss should choose to bat first and score more than 160-170 runs on this pitch. 

 

20 Jun 2024, 02:49:26 PM IST

