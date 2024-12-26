India vs Australia BGT 2024-25: Ravindra Jadeja dismisses young debutant Sam Konstas, Aussie player scores remarkable 60

India vs Australia BGT 2024-25: India's Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Australia's promising young batter, Sam Konstas, as he played a remakable debut at the at the Boxing Day Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26. The debutant scored 60 runs off 65 balls powered by 6 fours and 2 sixes with a strike rate of 92.31.