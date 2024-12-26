India vs Australia BGT 2024-25: Ravindra Jadeja dismisses young debutant Sam Konstas, Aussie player scores remarkable 60

  • Ravindra Jadeja of India dismissed Australian debutant Sam Konstas, who scored 60 runs off 65 balls.

Updated26 Dec 2024, 07:11 AM IST
India vs Australia BGT 2024-25: Australian batsman Sam Konstas walks off after his dismissal on the first day of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on December 26, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

India vs Australia BGT 2024-25: India's Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Australia's promising young batter, Sam Konstas, as he played a remakable debut at the at the Boxing Day Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26. The debutant scored 60 runs off 65 balls powered by 6 fours and 2 sixes with a strike rate of 92.31.

India vs Australia BGT 2024-25

In the 1st Day of the 4th Test, Australia chose to bat. Openers Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja scored 60 off 65 balls and 38 off 73 balls. After Konstas was dismissed, Australian player Marnus Labuschagne is on the filed. At Lunch, Australia scores stands at 112/1. 

First Published:26 Dec 2024, 07:11 AM IST
