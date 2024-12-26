India vs Australia BGT 2024-25: Ravindra Jadeja dismisses young debutant Sam Konstas, Aussie player scores remarkable 60

India vs Australia BGT 2024-25: India's Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Australia's promising young batter, Sam Konstas, as he played a remakable debut at the at the Boxing Day Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26. The debutant scored 60 runs off 65 balls powered by 6 fours and 2 sixes with a strike rate of 92.31.
In the 1st Day of the 4th Test, Australia chose to bat. Openers Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja scored 60 off 65 balls and 38 off 73 balls. After Konstas was dismissed, Australian player Marnus Labuschagne is on the filed. At Lunch, Australia scores stands at 112/1.