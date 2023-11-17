With the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 coming to its conclusion on 19 November at Ahmedabad, as two-time world champions India will face 5-time Australia, the closing ceremony will be a star-studded event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by India Today, the international singer and winner of six Brit Awards, three Grammy Awards, and two Guinness World Records – Dua Lipa – may perform at the closing ceremony.

The report arrived after a video of the AskDua session took place and was widely shared by Star Sports India on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the session, Kane Williamson, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Daryl Mitchell threw some questions at Dua Lipa.

Sharing the video of the same, Star Sports wrote, “The Pitch is perfect as @DUALIPA joins the @cricketworldcup spectacle taking questions from @klrahul @ShubmanGill #KaneWilliamson @dazmitchell47 & about the song she'd perform at the #CWC23 closing ceremony! Tune-in from 12PM today in the Semi-final 1 #INDvNZ #WorldCuponStar" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video, Indian opener Shubman Gill asked Lipa what songs she would perform at the opening and closing ceremonies of the World Cup.

Will Lipa perform? Several reports claim Hollywood pop icon Dua Lipa is most likely to perform at the closing ceremony of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lipa's previous performance in India: Lipa made her debut performance in India back in November 2019.

Other attendees: As per details, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is most likely to be at Motera Stadium to watch it. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present at the stadium when India faced Pakistan in the league match on 14 October, where India defeated the arch-rivals by 7 wickets.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.