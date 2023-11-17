Amid Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team all set to face the Pat Cummins-led Australia on 19 November at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium for the high-adrenaline-filled ICC Men's World Cup final, hotel room tariff in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and airfares to the city have skyrocketed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by news agency PTI, the hotel room tariffs for the night of the match have gone up as high as ₹2 lakh in top five-star hotels in the city, while other hotels have also increased their rates by five to seven times.

"There is enthusiasm for the World Cup final not only in India, but people from abroad including places like Dubai, Australia, and South Africa want to come to watch the match," PTI quoted the President of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Gujarat Narendra Somani as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There are 5,000 rooms in three-star and five-star hotels in Ahmedabad, while the number for entire Gujarat is 10,000. The capacity of the Narendra Modi Stadium is over 1.20 lakh people and we expect that 30,000 to 40,000 people will come from outside to watch the match," he said.

Since the demand for hotel rooms is high, their rates are also increasing, he said, adding that the rooms that were available at nominal rates earlier have touched anywhere between ₹50,000 and ₹1.25 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"People tend to book the flight tickets first before booking hotels. The room prices are going to increase not only in Ahmedabad but in the surrounding towns also as the match day comes near," he said.

Apart from this, the online rates on various hotel booking sites of five-star hotels have reached around ₹2 lakh per night.

For hotels like ITC Narmada and Hyatt Regency online tariff is more than ₹2 lakh on the night of the match. Not only this, even non-star hotels have increased their rates five to seven times to cash in on the rush. Hotel Crown on C G Road, which generally charges ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 per night, has increased its rate to over ₹20,000, its staff confirmed.

High Airfares: Citing the India vs Australia World Cup Final, the airfares from different destinations to Ahmedabad have drastically increased compared to the normal rates. For flights coming from Chennai, the rates in normal times are around ₹5,000, but they are now ₹16,000 to ₹25,000.

"Due to high demand for Ahmedabad, airfares for flights to the city from almost all places have risen three to five times," said Manubhai Pancholi, a travel agent, adding, "Cricket fans are ready to pay the high prices to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and witness India play the finals in their home country. The demand for hotels and tickets is on the rise" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.:

