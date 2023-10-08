The visuals on social media showing empty stands at Chennai's MA Chidambaram stadium, during the blockbuster India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 clash on October 8, left the internet fuming. Few among the social media users also asked if there was a “scam" in the sale of tickets.

MA Chidambaram stadium, also known as the Chepauk stadium, has a capacity of around 50,000. The venue has been jam-packed during several games of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The sale of tickets for India vs Australia match was sold out "within 10 minutes", CricTracker reported. Citing this, the fans on internet asked how could the stands in the stadium be empty, when the tickets have been sold out.

“Who’s scamming the sale of the cricket World Cup tickets? Tickets sold out and empty stands. Is it even possible in India?" veteran journalist Swati Chaturvedi posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

