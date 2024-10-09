India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: From pitch report to weather prediction; know all details here

  • India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: India to set lock horns against Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I today, following India's victory in the first match. 

Updated9 Oct 2024, 10:04 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Mehidy Hasan Miraz and India's Sanju Samson (Image: AFP)
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: Mehidy Hasan Miraz and India’s Sanju Samson (Image: AFP)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: The second T20I of the three-match series will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today i.e. on October 9. The team led by Najmul Hossain Shanto comes into the T20 matches on the back of a 2-0 loss in the Test series against India.

In the 1st match, Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team secured a remarkable win against Bangladesh as it won by seven wickets. The second match will commence at 7:00 pm in New Delhi today while the third game will be played in Hyderabad on October 12.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I pitch report

As per CricTracker report, the pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is favorable for batters, increasing the likelihood of a high-scoring match. Therefore, winning the toss and choosing to bat first could be a strategic advantage. According to ESPNcricinfo, in the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League this year, five matches took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium wherein the teams were able to cross the 200-run mark in eight innings out of ten.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I weather report

As per RWFC Delhi, the weather in Delhi is expected to be partly cloudy with minimum temperature is expected to be 23 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 86 percent chance that India will beat Bangladesh in their 2nd T20I match.

 

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I probable XI

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana.

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

First Published:9 Oct 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Business NewsSportsIndia vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: From pitch report to weather prediction; know all details here

