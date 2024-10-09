India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I: The second T20I of the three-match series will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today i.e. on October 9. The team led by Najmul Hossain Shanto comes into the T20 matches on the back of a 2-0 loss in the Test series against India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the 1st match, Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team secured a remarkable win against Bangladesh as it won by seven wickets. The second match will commence at 7:00 pm in New Delhi today while the third game will be played in Hyderabad on October 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I pitch report As per CricTracker report, the pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is favorable for batters, increasing the likelihood of a high-scoring match. Therefore, winning the toss and choosing to bat first could be a strategic advantage. According to ESPNcricinfo, in the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League this year, five matches took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium wherein the teams were able to cross the 200-run mark in eight innings out of ten.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I weather report As per RWFC Delhi, the weather in Delhi is expected to be partly cloudy with minimum temperature is expected to be 23 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 86 percent chance that India will beat Bangladesh in their 2nd T20I match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I probable XI India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana.