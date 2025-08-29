India vs China Hockey, Asia Cup 2025: Live streaming details, full squads, time, and other insights

The Men’s Hockey Asia Cup is set to begin on August 29 (Friday), in Rajgir, Bihar. The 12th edition of the tournament serves as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands. Hosts India will be geared up to face China in a crucial Pool A opening clash and start the tournament on a high note.

Details about the tournament The Asia Cup 2025, hosted at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, features eight top Asian teams. The tournament is a gateway to the 2026 World Cup, with the winner earning a direct spot and teams placing second to sixth advancing to the World Cup Qualifiers.

India, a three-time champion (2003, 2007, 2017), will aim to reclaim the title last won in 2017. After a tough FIH Pro League 2024-25 season with seven consecutive losses, the Indian team, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, is under pressure to perform on home turf.

India vs China: Match details The opening game will kick off India’s campaign in Pool A, alongside Japan and Kazakhstan.

Date: August 29, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Rajgir, Bihar

Where to watch the India vs China, Asia Cup game? Fans in India can watch the match on Sony Sports Network, and the live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

Full Squads India Squad: Goalkeepers: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh

Reserves: Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi

China Squad: Ao Xu, Chen Qijun, Gao Jiesheng, Chen Chengfu, Meng Yuanfeng, Li Pengfei, Chen Chongcong (C), Lu Yuanlin, Meng Dihao, Xu Jiebin, Du Shihao, Zhang Xiaojia, Ao Suozhu, Meng Nan, Lin Changliang, Guo Xiaolong, Wang Weihao (GK), Wang Caiyu (GK), Ao Yang, Chen Benhai

Importance of the India vs China hockey game For India, the Asia Cup is a chance to rebound from their recent Pro League struggles. Coach Craig Fulton has called it “the most important tournament of the year,” highlighting its role in securing a World Cup spot and restoring team confidence.