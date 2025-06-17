India vs England: Should Jasprit Bumrah play all five tests? What will India's bowling attack look like without him?

Seven days. Seven days. Eight days. Three days.

That is not code language. It’s the minimum number of rest days between each Test on India’s five-match tour of England, starting 20 June. And minimum is what you need to plan for when you have the world’s best bowler in your team—and he must be workload-managed.

Here’s what India’s Test schedule looks like for this tour:

20–24 June: First Test, Leeds

2–6 July: Second Test, Birmingham

10–14 July: Third Test, Lord’s

23–27 July: Fourth Test, Manchester

31 July–4 August: Fifth Test, The Oval

Assuming all five Tests go the full distance, a rather generous assumption, the gaps between each match are, respectively, seven, seven, eight, and three days. Will those be enough?

Jasprit Bumrah is a national treasure, but he needs to be handled with care. How India’s Test series in England unfolds will depend largely on how Bumrah performs. But the issue for India is that Bumrah won’t be a starter in every single Test. At the pre-departure press conference, coach Gautam Gambhir indicated Bumrah would play only three Tests.

“We haven't taken that call. Which three games is he going to play?” Gambhir had said in Mumbai on 5 June. “We are going to have a discussion with him, and depending on the series as well. A lot will depend on the results of the series, where the series is heading. That is something which I am sure he is very well aware of as well, and that is important.”

Which Tests is Bumrah likely to play? Looking at the schedule, it seems clear that Bumrah can’t realistically play both the fourth and fifth Tests, given the short three-day turnaround between them. Between Old Trafford (Manchester) and The Oval (London), India might prefer to field Bumrah in Manchester, as it is traditionally more seam-friendly than The Oval.

Bumrah should almost certainly play the first Test. So, if he is to be used in only three games, the most logical choices are the first, third, and fourth Tests.

The bigger question: Is there a way for Bumrah to play a fourth Test? If so, the best option might be to have him play the first three and then the fifth. Each of the first three Tests has at least a week-long gap, assuming they all go the full five days. In all likelihood, a couple might finish earlier, offering Bumrah extra recovery time.

Of course, the final decision will be made by the team management and Bumrah himself, depending on how the series evolves and what his workload looks like.

What does India’s bowling attack look like without Bumrah? India has ample seam-bowling options on tour: Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep, and Shardul Thakur.

Siraj is the natural leader of the attack in Bumrah’s absence. Prasidh showed in IPL 2025 that he has gained greater control over his length; once he nails that consistently, he becomes a potent force. Prasidh also gives India the tall, hit-the-deck bowler they have lacked when coming up against such attacks on pitches designed to suit them more.

The remaining three pacers offer distinct strengths, giving India the flexibility to adapt. For swing and seam, there’s Akash Deep. For a left-arm angle, there’s Arshdeep. For batting depth and control, there’s Shardul. India could also choose to go with four seamers in their XI.

Among spinners, Kuldeep Yadav is the biggest wicket-taking threat, while Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar offer more with the bat. Without Bumrah, India should strongly consider Kuldeep. That decision could influence their pace combination as well—if Kuldeep is picked and the batting looks thin, Shardul may come in to balance the side.