FIH Pro League: Indian Men's Hockey Team, led by Captain Harmanpreet Singh, is ready to take on World Cup champions and Olympic silver medallists Germany in its upcoming matches at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

India vs Germany Hockey FIH Pro League: Date, time, where to watch Livestreaming India will take on Germany on February 18 at 7:30 PM IST and on February 19 at 5:15 PM IST.

One can track LIVE updated on Mint. The match will also be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

FIH Pro League: What happened in previous matches India bounced back from a 3-1 loss to Spain in their opener with a commanding 2-0 win in the second game. With three points from two games, India currently sits in eighth place in the standings and will be looking to climb higher.

Meanwhile, Germany, who will be playing their first match of the India leg, are placed just above India in seventh place with four points from four games and they will be determined to turn their fortunes around.

Also Read | Meet Indian hockey’s next gen drag flick champions

Speaking on the upcoming matches, India captain Harmanpreet Singh stated, as quoted by Hockey India press release, "We are looking forward to our games against Germany. They are a quality team, and we know we need to bring our best performance to the field."

“After the positive result against Spain, our confidence is high, but we know there's still work to be done. One of our main focuses is improving our penalty corner conversion, as it's crucial to make the most of those opportunities in tight matches. The team is motivated and ready to build on the momentum from our last game,” he was quoted as saying.

"We've learned from both the win and the loss, and we're determined to bring our best performance to the field. Playing at home is always special, and we want to deliver for our fans," he concluded.

Also Read | Hockey India eyes ₹10-15 crore per year from sponsorships

The Indian Hockey Squad India will play upcoming matches against Germany, Ireland and England from February 15th to 25th, playing each team twice.

The squad includes first-choice goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak alongwith Suraj Karkera and Princedeep Singh in goal.

Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, captain Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar and Yashdeep Siwach will be stationed in defence.

In the midfield, the team features Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vice Captain Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh and Rajinder Singh.