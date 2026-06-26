India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs IRE today, TV channel, squads, probable XIs

India will take on Ireland in the first of two T20Is in Belfast on Friday, in what will be Shreyas Iyer's first assignment as India T20I skipper.

All eyes will be on teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was selected in the India squads for the T20I series against Ireland and England. His selection was based on his stellar performance in IPL 2026 with Rajasthan Royals (RR), during which he won the Orange Cap after scoring 776 runs in 16 matches.

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Should Sooryavanshi receive his maiden senior India cap, he will become India's youngest men's debutant, thus breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record. Sooryavanshi is 15 years and 91 days old.

The legendary Tendulkar was 16 years and 205 days old when he made his international debut in a Test against Pakistan in November 1989.

The India vs Ireland T20I series is significant as it marks a new era under Shreyas Iyer, with sights set on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the T20 World Cup in the same year.

When is India vs Ireland first T20I? The India vs Ireland first T20I will take place on Friday, 26 June. The match will get underway at 6 pm, with the toss at 5:30 pm.

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Where will India vs Ireland first T20I be played? The India vs Ireland first T20I will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club Ground in Belfast. The stadium capacity is approximately 6,000. The stadium serves as the home ground for Cricket Ireland and the Civil Service North of Ireland Cricket Club.

India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch? Fans in India can watch the first T20I between India and Ireland on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming of the match will be available on the Sonly LIV app and website.

India vs Ireland 1st T20I probable playing XI India: Sanju Samson/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

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Ireland: Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (Captain), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Benjamin Calitz, Liam McCarthy, Reuben Wilson, Matthew Hollard, Jai Moondra

India vs Ireland full squads India: Shreyas Iyer(Captain), Sanju Samson(Wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav.

Shreyas Iyer(Captain), Sanju Samson(Wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav. Ireland: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(Captain/Wicketkeeper), Gareth Delany, Stephen Doheny, George Dockrell, Benjamin Calitz, Matthew Humphreys, Reuben Wilson, Gavin Hoey, Jai Moondra, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Hollard.

India vs Ireland pitch report The average first innings score at the Civil Service Cricket Ground in Belfast is 127. In men's T20Is at the venue, teams batting first have won 16 matches while the teams chasing have won 11 matches. Dew is less likely to be a factor during the first India vs Ireland T20I.

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Belfast weather forecast The skies are expected to be cloudy with chances of thunderstorms during the match. During the match, the temperature is expected to hover around 22-23℃. Overall, according to AccuWeather, there is an 88 % chance of rain, which means the match could see a few interruptions.

India vs Ireland head-to-head

Total matches India won Ireland won No result 8 8 0 0

Last meeting between India and Ireland: The last time India and Ireland locked horns in a T20I was during the 2024 T20 World Cup. India thumped Ireland by eight wickets after restricting them to just 96 runs.

Biggest win: India's biggest win over Ireland by runs is a 143-run win in 2018. In terms of the biggest win by wickets, India have clinched eight-wicket wins on two occasions.

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Players to watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could become India's youngest men's debutant should he make his debut against Ireland in the first T20I. He is coming on the back of a rock-solid form, having scored 776 runs from 16 matches in IPL 2026 with Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Shreyas Iyer: This will be Shreyas Iyer's first T20I series since taking over as the Indian skipper for the shortest format. It will be interesting to see how Shreyas Iyer, the batter, turns up after not playing a T20I in almost three years.

Harry Tector: Harry Tector is known for his ability to rebuild innings from top-order collapses and for his ability to tackle spin and seam effectively.

Washington Sundar: Washington Sundar is highly effective in restricting runs and picking up early wickets in the powerplay. He is also an effective lower-middle order batter who can perform under pressure.

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Five things to know before the match Shreyas Iyer's first series as India skipper: This will be Shreyas Iyer's first-ever series as the new India T20I skipper.

This will be Shreyas Iyer's first-ever series as the new India T20I skipper. Expected debut of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could become India's youngest men's debutant at just 15 years and 91 days old, should he be handed his maiden India cap.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could become India's youngest men's debutant at just 15 years and 91 days old, should he be handed his maiden India cap. Significance of this two-match series : The two-match India vs Ireland series is significant as the Men in Blue begin a new chapter under Shreyas Iyer, with sights set on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the T20 World Cup in the same year.

: The two-match India vs Ireland series is significant as the Men in Blue begin a new chapter under Shreyas Iyer, with sights set on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the T20 World Cup in the same year. England tour follows: The series vs Ireland is also like a warm-up series before a five-match T20I series against England in England, starting from 1 July.

The series vs Ireland is also like a warm-up series before a five-match T20I series against England in England, starting from 1 July. Ireland seeks historic win over India: Ireland have never won a T20I match against India, having lost all of their eight matches so far. The hosts will look to break that jinx in this series.

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