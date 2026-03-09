T20 World Cup 2026: Most wickets, most runs, most sixes, highest scores & complete list of awards - All you need to know

Sanju Samson was awarded with Player of the Series and while Jasprit Bumrah was named the Player of the Match in the final after India defeated New Zealand in the summit clash to lift their third T20 World Cup title on Sunday. In the process, India became the most successful team in the history of the T20 World Cup (2007, 2024 and 2026) with three titles.

Playing just five matches, Samson made an instant impact with three back-to-back match-winning knocks for India. The Kerala batter single-handedly took India into the semifinals with his 97 not out against West Indies before identical scores of 89 in the semifinal and final paved way for India's wins.

With this, Samson surpassed Virat Kohli (319 in 2014) for most runs single edition of a T20 World Cup among the Indians - 321. On the other hand, Bumrah took 4/15 in the final to lead India's charge en route to their 96-run win over the Kiwis. The premier Indian pacer finished with 14 wickets, along with fellow Varun Chakaravarthy at the top of the charts.

List of top performers in T20 World Cup 2026

Award Winner Achievement Player of the Tournament Sanju Samson (India) 321 runs Player of the Final Jasprit Bumrah (India) 4/15 vs New Zealand Most Runs Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) 383 runs Most Wickets Jasprit Bumrah & Varun Chakaravarthy (India) 14 wickets each Most Sixes Sanju Samson (India) 24 sixes Most Fours Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) 37 Most Fifties Time Seifert (New Zealand) 4 Most Hundreds Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) 2 Highest Individual score Yuvraj Samra (Canada) 110 vs New Zealand Highest score by team India 256/4 (vs England) Fastest Hundred Finn Allen In 33 balls vs England Best Bowling figures Romario Shepherd 5/20 vs Scotland

T20 World Cup 2026 prize money With this win, India pocketed ₹21.5 crore as a winner's prize money while the Kiwis will get ₹10.75 crore. The losing semifinalists - England and South Africa - will get ₹6.20 crore each.

Team Amount Winner (India) USD 2,340,000 ( ₹ 21.5 crore) Runners-up (New Zealand) USD 1,170,000 ( ₹ 10.75 crore) Beaten semifinalists (England & South Africa) USD 675,000 ( ₹ 6.20 crore) each 5th-8th placed teams USD 270,000 ( ₹ 2.48 crore) each 9th-12th placed team USD 135,000 ( ₹ 1.24 crore) each 13th-20th placed teams USD 112,000 ( ₹ 1.03 crore) each

Most runs in T20 World Cup 2026 Among the top run-getters, Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan is at the top of the list with 383 runs, including two hundreds. New Zealand's Tim Seifert finished with 326 runs in the second spot, thanks to his 33-ball hundred against England. Indian duo of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan finished third and fourth respectively, followed by Finn Allen.

Rank Player Runs Matches 1 Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) 383 7 2 Tim Seifert (New Zealand) 326 9 3 Sanju Samson (India) 321 5 4 Ishan Kishan (India) 317 9 5 Finn Allen (New Zealand) 298 9

Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2026 Jasprit Bumrah's four wickets took him on top of the list with 14 scalps along with fellow Varun Chakaravarthy, USA's Shadley van Schalwyk, Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani and England's Adil Rashid finished third, fourth and fifth respectively with 13 scalps each.