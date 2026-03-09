Subscribe

T20 World Cup 2026: Most wickets, most runs, most sixes, highest scores & complete list of awards - All you need to know

Sanju Samson finished with 321 runs, surpassing Virat Kohli, for most runs in a single edition of a T20 World Cup. Kohli had scored 319 in 2014 edition.

Koushik Paul
Updated9 Mar 2026, 01:37 AM IST
India's Abhishek Sharma (L) and Sanju Samson in action against New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
India's Abhishek Sharma (L) and Sanju Samson in action against New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
Sanju Samson was awarded with Player of the Series and while Jasprit Bumrah was named the Player of the Match in the final after India defeated New Zealand in the summit clash to lift their third T20 World Cup title on Sunday. In the process, India became the most successful team in the history of the T20 World Cup (2007, 2024 and 2026) with three titles.

Playing just five matches, Samson made an instant impact with three back-to-back match-winning knocks for India. The Kerala batter single-handedly took India into the semifinals with his 97 not out against West Indies before identical scores of 89 in the semifinal and final paved way for India's wins.

With this, Samson surpassed Virat Kohli (319 in 2014) for most runs single edition of a T20 World Cup among the Indians - 321. On the other hand, Bumrah took 4/15 in the final to lead India's charge en route to their 96-run win over the Kiwis. The premier Indian pacer finished with 14 wickets, along with fellow Varun Chakaravarthy at the top of the charts.

List of top performers in T20 World Cup 2026

AwardWinnerAchievement
Player of the TournamentSanju Samson (India)321 runs
Player of the FinalJasprit Bumrah (India)4/15 vs New Zealand
Most RunsSahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)383 runs 
Most WicketsJasprit Bumrah & Varun Chakaravarthy (India)14 wickets each
Most SixesSanju Samson (India)24 sixes
Most FoursSahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)37
Most FiftiesTime Seifert (New Zealand)4
Most HundredsSahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)2
Highest Individual scoreYuvraj Samra (Canada)110 vs New Zealand
Highest score by teamIndia256/4 (vs England)
Fastest HundredFinn AllenIn 33 balls vs England
Best Bowling figuresRomario Shepherd5/20 vs Scotland

T20 World Cup 2026 prize money

With this win, India pocketed 21.5 crore as a winner's prize money while the Kiwis will get 10.75 crore. The losing semifinalists - England and South Africa - will get 6.20 crore each.

TeamAmount
Winner (India)USD 2,340,000 ( 21.5 crore)
Runners-up (New Zealand)USD 1,170,000 ( 10.75 crore)
Beaten semifinalists (England & South Africa)USD 675,000 ( 6.20 crore) each
5th-8th placed teams USD 270,000 ( 2.48 crore) each
9th-12th placed team USD 135,000 ( 1.24 crore) each
13th-20th placed teams USD 112,000 ( 1.03 crore) each

Most runs in T20 World Cup 2026

Among the top run-getters, Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan is at the top of the list with 383 runs, including two hundreds. New Zealand's Tim Seifert finished with 326 runs in the second spot, thanks to his 33-ball hundred against England. Indian duo of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan finished third and fourth respectively, followed by Finn Allen.

RankPlayerRunsMatches
1Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)3837
2Tim Seifert (New Zealand)3269
3Sanju Samson (India)3215
4Ishan Kishan (India)3179
5Finn Allen (New Zealand)2989

Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2026

Jasprit Bumrah's four wickets took him on top of the list with 14 scalps along with fellow Varun Chakaravarthy, USA's Shadley van Schalwyk, Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani and England's Adil Rashid finished third, fourth and fifth respectively with 13 scalps each.

RankPlayerMatchesWicketsAvg4-Fers5-Fers
1Jasprit Bumrah (India)81412.4310
2Varun Chakaravarthy (India)91420.500
3Shadley van Schalkwyk (USA)4137.7720
4Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe)61314.4610
5Adil Rashid (England)81319.2300

