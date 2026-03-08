IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final 2026: Jio Hotstar live viewership now 30+ cr as Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma score 50s

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final: Captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and chose to field as New Zealand faced defending champions India in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday.

India are playing their second straight T20 World Cup final, having defeated South Africa in Barbados in 2024 to secure their second title. The team previously won the inaugural tournament in 2007 and now has the chance to become the first side to claim the trophy three times.

The final is being held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest cricket ground in the world, where a crowd of more than 100,000 is expected. The pitch is likely to favour batters throughout the match, while evening dew could give an advantage to the team batting second.

Cricketer Abhishek Sharma scored 50 in just 18 balls in style. He walked back for 52 (21). Sanju Samson also scored 50 in 33 balls.

Cricket Live Viewership on Jio Hotstar Today's IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final 2026, streaming on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform, is currently being watched by over 30 Cr people as of 8:00 pm (IST) on the entertainment platform.

T20 World Cup 2026: About India Vs New Zealand India is the only team to have reached four T20 World Cup finals. West Indies (2012 and 2016) and England (2010 and 2022) are the other sides that have lifted the trophy twice.

New Zealand is chasing its first T20 World Cup title. The team previously finished runner-up in the 2021 final after losing to Australia in Dubai.

India topped Group A in the opening round and later finished second in Group 1 during the Super 8 stage. Their only defeat came against South Africa at the same venue. The co-hosts secured their place in the final after defeating England in the second semifinal in Mumbai.

New Zealand placed second in Group D in the first round and also finished second in Group 2 in the Super 8s. They advanced to the final by defeating South Africa in the first semifinal in Kolkata. The Black Caps have made one change to their lineup, bringing in medium pacer Jacob Duffy in place of Cole McConchie.

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final Closing ceremony Spectators were entertained with musical performances by Punjabi singer Sukhbir Singh and international pop star Ricky Martin.

Sukhbir opened the closing ceremony with his hit song Oh Ho Ho Ho, getting the crowd on its feet as fans danced to the popular track. Following his act, Ricky Martin took the stage and performed several of his well-known songs. The global star also delivered his evergreen hit Maria, with its iconic “Un, Dos, Tres” line echoing across the stadium.

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final Today: A look at the line-up India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (captain), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

