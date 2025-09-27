Live Updates

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Key updates, reactions, team preparations and must-know insights

The Asia Cup 2025 final pits rivals India and Pakistan in a high-stakes clash at Dubai International Stadium on September 28, 2025. India, unbeaten throughout the tournament under captain Suryakumar Yadav will face Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha who secured their spot with a win over Bangladesh.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated27 Sep 2025, 11:43:01 PM IST
Pakistan's Haris Rauf (3R) speaks with India's Abhishek Sharma (L) as Shubman Gill (2R) watches during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.
Pakistan's Haris Rauf (3R) speaks with India's Abhishek Sharma (L) as Shubman Gill (2R) watches during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.(AFP)

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final: Live updates, reactions, preparation details

Follow updates here:
27 Sep 2025, 11:43:01 PM IST

Salman Ali Agha on winning the Asia Cup 2025 title

Salman expressed optimism about his team’s prospects, saying, “Inshallah, you will see us winning tomorrow. Our attempt is to play our best cricket. And we know that if we play our best cricket and execute our plans for 40 overs, then we can beat any team. And we will try to do that.”

27 Sep 2025, 11:42:43 PM IST

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha on previous losses to India

“We have made more mistakes than them, and that is why we have not won matches. If we make fewer mistakes than they do, we will win.”

27 Sep 2025, 10:48:51 PM IST

Most wickets for India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Kuldeep Yadav (India) - 13

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) - 9

27 Sep 2025, 10:46:53 PM IST

Most runs for India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Abhishek Sharma (India) - 309 runs at an average of 51.50

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) - 160 runs at an average of 26.67

27 Sep 2025, 10:43:15 PM IST

Full list of the Asia Cup winners

1984: India (Sharjah)

1986: Sri Lanka (Colombo)

1988: India (Dhaka)

1990–91: India (Kolkata)

1995: India (Sharjah)

1997: Sri Lanka (Colombo)

2000: Pakistan (Dhaka)

2004: Sri Lanka (Colombo)

2008: Sri Lanka (Karachi)

2010: India (Dambulla)

2012: Pakistan (Dhaka)

2014: Sri Lanka (Dhaka)

2016: India (Dhaka)

2018: India (Dubai)

2022: Sri Lanka (Dubai)

2023: India (Colombo)

27 Sep 2025, 09:44:51 PM IST

IND vs PAK: Highest totals and lowest totals in T20s

Highest score by India: 192

Lowest score by India: 119

Highest score by Pakistan: 182

Lowest score by Pakistan: 83

27 Sep 2025, 09:44:27 PM IST

IND vs PAK: Head-to head details in T20s

Total matches played: 15

Matches won by India: 11

Matches won by Pakistan: 3

Match/matches ending in a tie: 1

27 Sep 2025, 09:32:27 PM IST

Details about the 2023 Asia Cup final

Winner: India (against Sri Lanka)

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Result: Team India won by 10 wickets

Player of the Match: Mohammed Siraj

27 Sep 2025, 09:30:55 PM IST

Most Successful Asia Cup skippers

Mohammad Azharuddin (India) – 2 titles

MS Dhoni (India) – 2 titles

Rohit Sharma (India) – 2 titles

Arjuna Ranatunga (Sri Lanka) – 1 title

27 Sep 2025, 09:30:13 PM IST

When did Pakistan win Asia Cup titles?

Pakistan have claimed two Asia Cup titles so far in 2000 and 2012.

27 Sep 2025, 09:29:20 PM IST

When did India win Asia Cup titles?

India won the titles in the following years:

1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, and 2023

27 Sep 2025, 09:27:55 PM IST

Who has won the most Asia Cup titles?

India has clinched eight titles, followed by Sri Lanka with six.

27 Sep 2025, 09:22:08 PM IST

Live streaming details

The match will be available on Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website.

27 Sep 2025, 09:22:08 PM IST

Pakistan Full Squad

Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Hasan Nawaz, Sufiyan Muqeem

Pakistan team celebrates (file photo)
27 Sep 2025, 09:22:08 PM IST

India Full Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube.

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav and his teammate Shubman Gill in action
27 Sep 2025, 09:22:08 PM IST

Venue details

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

27 Sep 2025, 09:22:09 PM IST

Match Details

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 T20 final ignites Dubai International Stadium on September 28 at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsIndia vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Key updates, reactions, team preparations and must-know insights
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.