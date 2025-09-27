India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Key updates, reactions, team preparations and must-know insights

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final: Live updates, reactions, preparation details
Salman expressed optimism about his team’s prospects, saying, “Inshallah, you will see us winning tomorrow. Our attempt is to play our best cricket. And we know that if we play our best cricket and execute our plans for 40 overs, then we can beat any team. And we will try to do that.”
“We have made more mistakes than them, and that is why we have not won matches. If we make fewer mistakes than they do, we will win.”
Kuldeep Yadav (India) - 13
Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) - 9
Abhishek Sharma (India) - 309 runs at an average of 51.50
Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) - 160 runs at an average of 26.67
1984: India (Sharjah)
1986: Sri Lanka (Colombo)
1988: India (Dhaka)
1990–91: India (Kolkata)
1995: India (Sharjah)
1997: Sri Lanka (Colombo)
2000: Pakistan (Dhaka)
2004: Sri Lanka (Colombo)
2008: Sri Lanka (Karachi)
2010: India (Dambulla)
2012: Pakistan (Dhaka)
2014: Sri Lanka (Dhaka)
2016: India (Dhaka)
2018: India (Dubai)
2022: Sri Lanka (Dubai)
2023: India (Colombo)
Highest score by India: 192
Lowest score by India: 119
Highest score by Pakistan: 182
Lowest score by Pakistan: 83
Total matches played: 15
Matches won by India: 11
Matches won by Pakistan: 3
Match/matches ending in a tie: 1
Winner: India (against Sri Lanka)
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Result: Team India won by 10 wickets
Player of the Match: Mohammed Siraj
Mohammad Azharuddin (India) – 2 titles
MS Dhoni (India) – 2 titles
Rohit Sharma (India) – 2 titles
Arjuna Ranatunga (Sri Lanka) – 1 title
Pakistan have claimed two Asia Cup titles so far in 2000 and 2012.
India won the titles in the following years:
1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, and 2023
India has clinched eight titles, followed by Sri Lanka with six.
The match will be available on Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website.
Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Hasan Nawaz, Sufiyan Muqeem
Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube.
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 T20 final ignites Dubai International Stadium on September 28 at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST.