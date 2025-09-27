India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: Key updates, reactions, team preparations and must-know insights
The Asia Cup 2025 final pits rivals India and Pakistan in a high-stakes clash at Dubai International Stadium on September 28, 2025. India, unbeaten throughout the tournament under captain Suryakumar Yadav will face Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha who secured their spot with a win over Bangladesh.
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final: Live updates, reactions, preparation details
27 Sep 2025, 11:43:01 PM IST
Salman Ali Agha on winning the Asia Cup 2025 title
Salman expressed optimism about his team’s prospects, saying, “Inshallah, you will see us winning tomorrow. Our attempt is to play our best cricket. And we know that if we play our best cricket and execute our plans for 40 overs, then we can beat any team. And we will try to do that.”
27 Sep 2025, 11:42:43 PM IST
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha on previous losses to India
“We have made more mistakes than them, and that is why we have not won matches. If we make fewer mistakes than they do, we will win.”
27 Sep 2025, 10:48:51 PM IST
Most wickets for India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025
Kuldeep Yadav (India) - 13
Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) - 9
27 Sep 2025, 10:46:53 PM IST
Most runs for India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025
Abhishek Sharma (India) - 309 runs at an average of 51.50
Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) - 160 runs at an average of 26.67
27 Sep 2025, 10:43:15 PM IST
Full list of the Asia Cup winners
1984: India (Sharjah)
1986: Sri Lanka (Colombo)
1988: India (Dhaka)
1990–91: India (Kolkata)
1995: India (Sharjah)
1997: Sri Lanka (Colombo)
2000: Pakistan (Dhaka)
2004: Sri Lanka (Colombo)
2008: Sri Lanka (Karachi)
2010: India (Dambulla)
2012: Pakistan (Dhaka)
2014: Sri Lanka (Dhaka)
2016: India (Dhaka)
2018: India (Dubai)
2022: Sri Lanka (Dubai)
2023: India (Colombo)
27 Sep 2025, 09:44:51 PM IST
IND vs PAK: Highest totals and lowest totals in T20s
Highest score by India: 192
Lowest score by India: 119
Highest score by Pakistan: 182
Lowest score by Pakistan: 83
27 Sep 2025, 09:44:27 PM IST
IND vs PAK: Head-to head details in T20s
Total matches played: 15
Matches won by India: 11
Matches won by Pakistan: 3
Match/matches ending in a tie: 1
27 Sep 2025, 09:32:27 PM IST
Details about the 2023 Asia Cup final
Winner: India (against Sri Lanka)
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Result: Team India won by 10 wickets
Player of the Match: Mohammed Siraj
27 Sep 2025, 09:30:55 PM IST
Most Successful Asia Cup skippers
Mohammad Azharuddin (India) – 2 titles
MS Dhoni (India) – 2 titles
Rohit Sharma (India) – 2 titles
Arjuna Ranatunga (Sri Lanka) – 1 title
27 Sep 2025, 09:30:13 PM IST
When did Pakistan win Asia Cup titles?
Pakistan have claimed two Asia Cup titles so far in 2000 and 2012.
27 Sep 2025, 09:29:20 PM IST
When did India win Asia Cup titles?
India won the titles in the following years:
1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, and 2023
27 Sep 2025, 09:27:55 PM IST
Who has won the most Asia Cup titles?
India has clinched eight titles, followed by Sri Lanka with six.
27 Sep 2025, 09:22:08 PM IST
Live streaming details
The match will be available on Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website.
27 Sep 2025, 09:22:08 PM IST
Pakistan Full Squad
Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Hasan Nawaz, Sufiyan Muqeem