India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025, Match Highlights: India dominate, Pakistan 9 wickets down

India and Pakistan are battling in a historic first-ever Asia Cup final, with both teams bringing their fiercest rivalry to Dubai on (Sunday) September 28, 2025. India, unbeaten so far this tournament, won the toss and opted to field first in high-pressure conditions.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya missed out due to a late injury, leading to key changes with Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube, and Rinku Singh coming into the side. Pakistan, unchanged from their previous match, relied heavily on their top order and new-ball bowling threat from Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

IND vs PAK: Pakistan after 5 overs PAK 37/0 after 5 overs

Sahibzada Farhan - 36 off 21 balls including 3 boundaries and 1 six

Fakhar Zaman 9 off 9 with one boundary.

50 for Sahibzada Farhan Sahibzada Farhan smashed half century in just 35 balls.

Pakistan scalps the first wicket India have some relief as Varun Chakaravarthy sends lethal opener, Sahibzada Farhan 57 (38) back to the pavilion. PAK 84/1 (9.4 overs).

IND vs PAK: Pakistan after 10 overs PAK 87/1 after 10 overs. Current Run rate is 8.70.

Jasprit Bumrah takes a stunning catch as Saim Ayub departs Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Saim Ayub 14 (11) as Pakistan lose another wicket.

Another one bites the dust, India make a strong comeback Axar Patel takes third wicket as Mohammad Haris gets dismissed on duck 0 (2). PAK 114-3 (13.3 overs)

Varun Chakaravarthy dismisses Fakhar Zaman Just after conceding a six, Chakaravarthy turned the tables and dismissed in-form Fakhar Zaman as Kuldeep Yadav took an easy catch.

IND vs PAK: Pakistan 128/4 (15 overs) India are now in the commanding position.

Pakistan's batting order collapses PAK 131/5 (15.3 overs). Axar Patel scalps wicket of Hussain Talat 1 (2).

Catches win matches! Can India carry the momentum? Sanju Samson's catch and Kuldeep Yadav's bowling dismisses Pakistan skipper Salman Agha.

Kuldeep Yadav claims his third wicket 6 wickets in the last 21 balls. Shaheen Afridi gets dismissed. PAK 134/7

Faheen Ashraf gets out on a duck Here's a look at Kuldeep's brilliant 17th over - W, 0, Wide,0,W ,0, W