India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025, Match Highlights: India dominate, Pakistan 9 wickets down

India and Pakistan are battling in a historic first-ever Asia Cup final, with both teams bringing their fiercest rivalry to Dubai on (Sunday) September 28, 2025. India, unbeaten so far this tournament, won the toss and opted to field first in high-pressure conditions.
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya missed out due to a late injury, leading to key changes with Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube, and Rinku Singh coming into the side. Pakistan, unchanged from their previous match, relied heavily on their top order and new-ball bowling threat from Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.
PAK 37/0 after 5 overs
Sahibzada Farhan - 36 off 21 balls including 3 boundaries and 1 six
Fakhar Zaman 9 off 9 with one boundary.
Sahibzada Farhan smashed half century in just 35 balls.
India have some relief as Varun Chakaravarthy sends lethal opener, Sahibzada Farhan 57 (38) back to the pavilion. PAK 84/1 (9.4 overs).
PAK 87/1 after 10 overs. Current Run rate is 8.70.
Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Saim Ayub 14 (11) as Pakistan lose another wicket.
Axar Patel takes third wicket as Mohammad Haris gets dismissed on duck 0 (2). PAK 114-3 (13.3 overs)
Just after conceding a six, Chakaravarthy turned the tables and dismissed in-form Fakhar Zaman as Kuldeep Yadav took an easy catch.
India are now in the commanding position.
PAK 131/5 (15.3 overs). Axar Patel scalps wicket of Hussain Talat 1 (2).
Sanju Samson's catch and Kuldeep Yadav's bowling dismisses Pakistan skipper Salman Agha.
6 wickets in the last 21 balls. Shaheen Afridi gets dismissed. PAK 134/7
Here's a look at Kuldeep's brilliant 17th over - W, 0, Wide,0,W ,0, W
Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Haris Rauf 6 (4). He does a subtle celebration as well. PAK 141/9 (17.5 overs)
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025