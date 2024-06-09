Explore
Business News/ Sports / India vs Pakistan Live Score Updates: Will Rohit Sharma's squad dominate Babar Azam's Pakistan?
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Pakistan Live Score Updates: Will Rohit Sharma's squad dominate Babar Azam's Pakistan?

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2024, 03:09 PM IST
Saurav Mukherjee

India vs Pakistan Live Score Updates: Both the teams will play their second group match of the tournament at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York from 8 pm (IST onwards).

India vs Pakistan Live Score Updates: India's skipper Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of ICC T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, in New York on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Surjeet Yadav)Premium
India vs Pakistan Live Score Updates: India's skipper Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of ICC T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, in New York on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Surjeet Yadav)

India vs Pakistan Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set to face its arch-rival Babar Azam-led Pakistan in a nail-biting clash at Sunday's ongoing ICC Men's T20 T20 World Cup 2024 match.

Both teams will play their second group match of the tournament at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York from 8 pm (IST onwards).

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024: Live streaming details

The India Vs Pakistan match will be broadcast live at the Star Sports channels and also be live streamed in Disney+Hotstar app from 8 pm (IST onwards). 

For English commentary, one can watch Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels, while for Hindi commentary, tune into Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels.

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

09 Jun 2024, 03:09:20 PM IST

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma's reply on New York Pitch

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024: Addressing a press conference ahead of the match on Saturday, Rohit – on being asked about his opinion on New York's pitches – said, "These wickets are challenging, even curator was confused on how they will behave."

09 Jun 2024, 02:56:23 PM IST

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024: Head-to-head records

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024: India and Pakistan have played 12 T20I matches against each other. India have won 9 while Pakistan have won thrice. These archrivals have played 7 matches against each other in T20 World Cups. Pakistan have managed to win only one of those.

One match was tied, with both scoring 141 in 20 overs in that Durban match in 2007. India eventually defeated Pakistan in the final that year to win the first T20 World Cup.

09 Jun 2024, 02:49:07 PM IST

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan squad

09 Jun 2024, 02:47:50 PM IST

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024: Indian squad

09 Jun 2024, 02:44:39 PM IST

