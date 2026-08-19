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India vs Pakistan live streaming details: When & where to watch 2026 Hockey World Cup match, time, venue, full squads

India are playing Pakistan at a hockey World Cup match after 16 years. The last time India and Pakistan faced in a World Cup match was in 2010 in New Delhi. The India vs Pakistan clash at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 starts at 6:30 PM IST.

Koushik Paul
Published19 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Harmanpreet Singh scored twice in India’s 3-1 victory over Wales in Amstelveen, Netherlands on Saturday. (HI)
Harmanpreet Singh scored twice in India’s 3-1 victory over Wales in Amstelveen, Netherlands on Saturday. (HI)(HT_PRINT)
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India will take on Pakistan in a crucial Pool D clash at the Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen on Wednesday as the arch-rivals return to the hockey World Cup stage after a gap of 16 years. The last time India and Pakistan faced in a World Cup match was in 2010 in New Delhi.

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India started their FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign with a 3-1 win over Wales before losing to England 2-4. Pakistan, on the other hand, lost to England and drew against Wales. India, with three points from two matches, needs at least a draw to progress.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan head-to-head at hockey World Cup: Who holds the edge?

Pakistan, with one point, must win to keep their campaign alive. England have already qualified for the next round after winning both their matches. The top two teams in the group advance into the second round.

India have enjoyed the upper hand in recent meetings and defeated Pakistan 7-1 and 4-3 in the European leg of the Pro League earlier this year. Pakistan's last win over India came in the 2016 Champions Trophy.

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India vs Pakistan match details

TournamentFIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026
DateAugust 19
Time6.30 PM (IST)
PoolD
VenueWagener Stadium, Amstelveen

India vs Pakistan head-to-head in men's hockey

Pakistan are way ahead of India as far as head-to-head record is concerned in men's hockey. While Pakistan have won 82 matches, India secured victories in 69 games. 32 matches ended in draws. At the World Cup stage, India are 3-2 ahead of Pakistan, with their last meeting coming in 2010.

Also Read | IND vs PAK at hockey World Cup returns after 16 years; what happened last time?

IND vs PAK Hockey World Cup head-to-head

YearWinnersLosersMargin
1971, BarcelonaPakistanIndia2-1
1973, AmstelveenIndiaPakistan1-0
1975, Kuala LumpurIndiaPakistan2-1
1986, MumbaiPakistanIndia3-2
2010, New DelhiIndiaPakistan4-1

Where to watch IND vs PAK on TV in India?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in India. The India vs Pakistan men's hockey World Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan men's hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app and website.

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India vs Pakistan 2026 Hockey World Cup squads

India: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach, Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek

Also Read | FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: How the new tournament format will work

Pakistan: Waqar, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Moeen Shakeel, Abdul Waheed Ashraf Rana, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Arshad Liaquat, Adeel Latif, Ahmed Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Imad Shakeel Butt, Muhammad Hammaduddin Anjum, Rehman Abdul, Afraz, Omar Mustafa, Abu Bakr Mahmood, Ali Raza, Abdul Matan, Muhammad Imad.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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