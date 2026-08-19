India vs Pakistan live streaming details: When & where to watch 2026 Hockey World Cup match, time, venue, full squads

India will take on Pakistan in a crucial Pool D clash at the Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen on Wednesday as the arch-rivals return to the hockey World Cup stage after a gap of 16 years. The last time India and Pakistan faced in a World Cup match was in 2010 in New Delhi.

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India started their FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign with a 3-1 win over Wales before losing to England 2-4. Pakistan, on the other hand, lost to England and drew against Wales. India, with three points from two matches, needs at least a draw to progress.

Pakistan, with one point, must win to keep their campaign alive. England have already qualified for the next round after winning both their matches. The top two teams in the group advance into the second round.

India have enjoyed the upper hand in recent meetings and defeated Pakistan 7-1 and 4-3 in the European leg of the Pro League earlier this year. Pakistan's last win over India came in the 2016 Champions Trophy.

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India vs Pakistan match details

Tournament FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Date August 19 Time 6.30 PM (IST) Pool D Venue Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen

India vs Pakistan head-to-head in men's hockey Pakistan are way ahead of India as far as head-to-head record is concerned in men's hockey. While Pakistan have won 82 matches, India secured victories in 69 games. 32 matches ended in draws. At the World Cup stage, India are 3-2 ahead of Pakistan, with their last meeting coming in 2010.

IND vs PAK Hockey World Cup head-to-head

Year Winners Losers Margin 1971, Barcelona Pakistan India 2-1 1973, Amstelveen India Pakistan 1-0 1975, Kuala Lumpur India Pakistan 2-1 1986, Mumbai Pakistan India 3-2 2010, New Delhi India Pakistan 4-1

Where to watch IND vs PAK on TV in India? Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in India. The India vs Pakistan men's hockey World Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan men's hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app and website.

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India vs Pakistan 2026 Hockey World Cup squads India: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach, Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek

Also Read | FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: How the new tournament format will work

Pakistan: Waqar, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Moeen Shakeel, Abdul Waheed Ashraf Rana, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Arshad Liaquat, Adeel Latif, Ahmed Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Imad Shakeel Butt, Muhammad Hammaduddin Anjum, Rehman Abdul, Afraz, Omar Mustafa, Abu Bakr Mahmood, Ali Raza, Abdul Matan, Muhammad Imad.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in

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