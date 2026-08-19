India vs Pakistan live streaming details: When & where to watch 2026 Hockey World Cup match, time, venue, full squads

India will take on Pakistan in a crucial Pool D clash at the Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen on Wednesday as the arch-rivals return to the hockey World Cup stage after a gap of 16 years. The last time India and Pakistan faced in a World Cup match was in 2010 in New Delhi.
India started their FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign with a 3-1 win over Wales before losing to England 2-4. Pakistan, on the other hand, lost to England and drew against Wales. India, with three points from two matches, needs at least a draw to progress.
Pakistan, with one point, must win to keep their campaign alive. England have already qualified for the next round after winning both their matches. The top two teams in the group advance into the second round.
India have enjoyed the upper hand in recent meetings and defeated Pakistan 7-1 and 4-3 in the European leg of the Pro League earlier this year. Pakistan's last win over India came in the 2016 Champions Trophy.
|Tournament
|FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026
|Date
|August 19
|Time
|6.30 PM (IST)
|Pool
|D
|Venue
|Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen
Pakistan are way ahead of India as far as head-to-head record is concerned in men's hockey. While Pakistan have won 82 matches, India secured victories in 69 games. 32 matches ended in draws. At the World Cup stage, India are 3-2 ahead of Pakistan, with their last meeting coming in 2010.
|Year
|Winners
|Losers
|Margin
|1971, Barcelona
|Pakistan
|India
|2-1
|1973, Amstelveen
|India
|Pakistan
|1-0
|1975, Kuala Lumpur
|India
|Pakistan
|2-1
|1986, Mumbai
|Pakistan
|India
|3-2
|2010, New Delhi
|India
|Pakistan
|4-1
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in India. The India vs Pakistan men's hockey World Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan men's hockey World Cup match will be available on JioStar app and website.
India: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach, Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek
Pakistan: Waqar, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Moeen Shakeel, Abdul Waheed Ashraf Rana, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Arshad Liaquat, Adeel Latif, Ahmed Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Imad Shakeel Butt, Muhammad Hammaduddin Anjum, Rehman Abdul, Afraz, Omar Mustafa, Abu Bakr Mahmood, Ali Raza, Abdul Matan, Muhammad Imad.