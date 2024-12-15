India vs Pakistan live streaming, U-19 women’s T20 Asia Cup: When and where to watch IND-W U-19 vs PAK-W U-19 live

The cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan will be once again on display as the women's cricket teams face each other in the inaugural U-19 T20 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. This is the second time India and Pakistan are meeting each other in less than a month after Boys in Green defeated the Boys in Blue in Dubai.

Placed in Group, Nepal are the other team alongside India and Pakistan. Sri Lanka, hosts Malaysia and Bangladesh are the other three teams in Group A. The top two teams from each group will progress Super Four stage. In the Super Four stage, each team will play two games before the top two teams progress to the final, to be played on December 22.

Favourites to win the title, India will be led by Niki Prasad while Pakistan will be captained by Zoofishan Ayyaz.

India vs Pakistan U-19 women's T20 Asia Cup live streaming details When and where to watch the IND-W vs PAK-W U-19 T20 Asia Cup match? The IND-W vs PAK-W U-19 T20 Asia Cup match will be played on December 15 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The India women's U-19 vs Pakistan women's U-19 match will start at 11:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast IND-W vs PAK-W U-19 T20 Asia Cup match? Fans in India will be able to catch IND-W vs PAK-W U-19 T20 Asia Cup match on Sony Sports Network channels.

Where to get live streaming of IND-W vs PAK-W U-19 T20 Asia Cup match? Live streaming details of IND-W vs PAK-W U-19 T20 Asia Cup match will be available on SonyLIV app and website. Global fans can also catch the action for free on Asia Cricket Council's YouTube channel.

India women's U-19 vs Pakistan women's U-19 squads India: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke (vc), G Trisha, Kamalini G (wk), Bhavika Ahire (wk), Ishawari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Nandhana S.