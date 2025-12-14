India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup 2025 live streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs PAK match in India

The fierce rivalry between India and Pakistan is set to take center stage in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025. Both teams kicked off their campaigns with dominant wins, setting up an exciting Group A clash in Dubai. Fans are eagerly waiting to see young talents shine in this high-pressure encounter.

IND vs PAK, Match preview Ayush Mhatre's India U19 team started strongly, crushing the UAE by 234 runs in their opener. The highlight was 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's explosive 171 off 95 balls, with nine fours and a record 14 sixes in a Youth ODI innings. This performance helped India post a massive total and showcased their batting firepower.

Pakistan U19, captained by Farhan Yousaf, were equally impressive, bowling out Malaysia for just 48 to win by 297 runs. Their bowlers dominated, proving the team's balanced attack.

India enters as favourites, but Pakistan's recent form makes this a must-watch battle. A win here could secure a strong path to the knockouts for either side.

Key players to watch All eyes will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the young sensation who is currently in brilliant form. His aggressive style could trouble Pakistan's bowlers. Captain Ayush Mhatre will look to lead from the front after a quiet start against the UAE.

For Pakistan, openers like Usman Khan and pacers such as Ali Raza will be crucial in containing India's strong batting lineup.

When and where is the match? The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 match is scheduled for Sunday, December 14, 2025, at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. The game will begin at 10:30 AM IST, with the toss at 10:00 AM IST.

How to watch IND vs PAK live on TV and online In India, the match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network channels. For online streaming, tune in to the SonyLIV app and website.

Full squads India U19 squad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (captain), Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhigyan Kundu(wicketkeeper), Harvansh Pangalia, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan, Naman Pushpak, Vedant Trivedi, Kishan Kumar Singh, Aaron George, Yuvraj Gohil.

Pakistan U19 squad: Usman Khan, Farhan Yousaf (captain), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor(wicketkeeper), Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Hassan Baloch, Daniyal Ali Khan, Sameer Minhas, Ali Raza, Momin Qamar, Abdul Subhan, Mohammed Huzaifa, Mohammad Shayan, Niqab Shafiq, Ahmed Hussain.