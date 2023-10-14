India vs Pakistan: Why Shardul Thakur picked over Ravichandran Ashwin, given only 2 overs to bowl, fans ask
India vs Pakistan: Shardul Thakur was the only Indian bowler who went wicket-less in the match. Fans questioned the rationale behind including him instead of Ashwin in the playing XI, despite the Ahmedabad pitch favouring the spinners.
Even as the Indian bowlers dominated Pakistan in the ODI World Cup match in Ahmedabad on October 14, a section of the fans were unamused by the team's decision to pick pacer Shardul Thakur in the playing XI instead of spinner Ravidhandran Ashwin.
A number of fans did not mince words as they opined that Ashwin would have been a better pick as compared to Thakur in the match against Pakistan. This criticism comes in the backdrop of India's other two spinners - Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav - troubling the Pakistani batters. While Jadeja ended with figures of 38/2 in 9.5 overs, Yadav picked 2 wickets for 35 runs out of his 10 overs.
Meanwhile, India was enroute a historic win against Pakistan at the time of publishing this report. Chasing a target of 192, the team was in a dominant position, at 154/2 in 21 overs. The Pakistani bowling attack, includings its pacers, failed to trouble the Indian batters so far.
Earlier, in the first innings, the Pakistani middle and lower order collapsed after the top four batters gave a decent start. From 155/2, the team was bundled up at a score of 191 in the 43rd over. Five Indian bowlers – Bumrah, Siraj, Jadeja, Pandya and Yadav – picked up two wickets each.
