Even as the Indian bowlers dominated Pakistan in the ODI World Cup match in Ahmedabad on October 14, a section of the fans were unamused by the team's decision to pick pacer Shardul Thakur in the playing XI instead of spinner Ravidhandran Ashwin.

Thakur, who played as the third main seamer of the Indian bowling attack after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, was given only 2 overs to bowl. Some of the netizens questioned the rationale behind under-utilising him.

Instead, skipper Rohit Sharma was seen opting for all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is considered as the team's sixth bowler. Pandya was given 6 overs to bowl in the match.

While Pandya picked up 1 wicket for 34 runs out his spell, Thakur remained wicket-less out of his 2 overs, while conceding 12 runs.

