Even as the Indian bowlers dominated Pakistan in the ODI World Cup match in Ahmedabad on October 14, a section of the fans were unamused by the team's decision to pick pacer Shardul Thakur in the playing XI instead of spinner Ravidhandran Ashwin.

Thakur, who played as the third main seamer of the Indian bowling attack after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, was given only 2 overs to bowl. Some of the netizens questioned the rationale behind under-utilising him.

Instead, skipper Rohit Sharma was seen opting for all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is considered as the team's sixth bowler. Pandya was given 6 overs to bowl in the match.

While Pandya picked up 1 wicket for 34 runs out his spell, Thakur remained wicket-less out of his 2 overs, while conceding 12 runs.

Here's how some of the fans reacted:

A number of fans did not mince words as they opined that Ashwin would have been a better pick as compared to Thakur in the match against Pakistan. This criticism comes in the backdrop of India's other two spinners - Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav - troubling the Pakistani batters. While Jadeja ended with figures of 38/2 in 9.5 overs, Yadav picked 2 wickets for 35 runs out of his 10 overs.

Meanwhile, India was enroute a historic win against Pakistan at the time of publishing this report. Chasing a target of 192, the team was in a dominant position, at 154/2 in 21 overs. The Pakistani bowling attack, includings its pacers, failed to trouble the Indian batters so far.

Earlier, in the first innings, the Pakistani middle and lower order collapsed after the top four batters gave a decent start. From 155/2, the team was bundled up at a score of 191 in the 43rd over. Five Indian bowlers – Bumrah, Siraj, Jadeja, Pandya and Yadav – picked up two wickets each.

