India Vs SA 2nd T20I: India defeats Proteas by 16 runs

India Vs SA 2nd T20I: India defeats Proteas by 16 runs2 min read . 11:13 PM IST
- The Indians batters had put a huge score of 237 runs for the Proteas to chase.
The Indian cricket team on 2 October defeated South Africa by 16 runs in the second T20I match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. In the last over, the Proteas needed 37 runs.
Earlier in the day, South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl. Right from the beginning, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul dominated over the Proteas bowlers.
However, Indian skipper got hit on his index finger on his left hand, but continued to play after physio. In just 9 overs, the openers scored 94 runs without loss. But, soon Rohit departed and Virat Kohli entered the ground.
After scoring a smashing 57 runs in 28 balls, Rahul too went back to pavilion, and then entered the hitter Suryakumar Yadav. Together with Virat Kohli, Yadav made India reached 194 runs with a also of just 2 wickets in 17 overs. By the end of innings, Indians had put a huge score of 237 runs for the Proteas to chase..
The South African bowler Keshav Maharaj was the only successful one to clinch 2 wickets.
The Proteas had a bad start as skipper showed Temba Bavuma the way to pavilion by Arshdeep Singh. But together with Aiden Markram and David Miller, Quinton de Kock played a fantabulous knocking partnership. However they were limited to 221 runs in 20 overs by the Indian squad.
For the Indian team, Arshdeep turned out to be the most successful bowler taking 2 wickets of Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw.
During the game, the match was stopped for a short tenure when a snake was spotted on the field around the 7th over of the first innings. Following this, the support staff of the ground were right away into the field to get rid of the snake.