IND vs SA Live Score: Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma in action; India 21/0 after 2 overs

IND vs SA Live Score: Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India look to fine-tune combinations. Aiden Markram's Proteas arrive hungry for momentum after recent series. The Men in Blue win the toss and opt to bat first.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated4 Feb 2026, 07:13:28 PM IST
IND vs SA Live Score: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches are in full swing, and all eyes are on the upcoming clash between India and South Africa, the two teams that battled it out in the 2024 final. This Match 10 of the warm-ups will take place today, Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

For India, this is their only full warm-up game against top-tier opposition before the main tournament begins. Suryakumar Yadav and his squad will use it to experiment with batting orders, bowling rotations, and death-over plans on home soil. South Africa, under Aiden Markram, bring a potent mix of experience (David Miller, Keshav Maharaj) and youth (Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis), aiming to sharpen their edge ahead of a tough group stage.

Full Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav

Follow updates here:
4 Feb 2026, 07:13:28 PM IST

IND vs SA Live Score: Ishan, Abhishek aim to stabilize India's innings

Marco Jansen begins with a good-length ball that Ishan Kishan works to backward point for a single. Abhishek Sharma then faces his first delivery, charging down but chopping it back to the bowler, followed by another dot as he is struck on the thigh pad. Some width finally allows Abhishek to cut to deep backward point for one. Kishan is then beaten down the leg-side but Rickelton pulls off a sharp one-handed catch behind the stumps. Jansen bowls a wide next, and Kishan caps the over by driving the extra ball over long-off for four.

IND 21/0 after 2 overs.

4 Feb 2026, 07:08:07 PM IST

IND vs SA Live Score: Ishan Kishan dominates first over as India start on a high note

Luigi Ngidi starts with a back-of-a-length ball outside off that stops a bit on the pitch, and Ishan Kishan mistimes the cut to mid-off. He then bowls a wide down the leg-side, and on the very next ball, Kishan gets going by swinging a full, straight delivery over mid-on for the first six of the match.

Ngidi pulls things back with a good-length ball just outside off that seams in and beats Kishan’s inside edge, followed by a slower full toss that is pushed to cover-point for no run. However, he drifts full on the leg-side again and Kishan makes no mistake, lifting it over fine leg for another six. The opening over produces 14 runs.

IND 14/0 after 1 over.

4 Feb 2026, 06:45:45 PM IST

IND vs SA Live Score: India Batting XI, Fielding XI

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav

4 Feb 2026, 06:45:02 PM IST

IND vs SA Live Score: South Africa Batting XI, Fielding XI

Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, David Miller, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

4 Feb 2026, 06:44:24 PM IST

IND vs SA Live Score: Aiden Markram during the toss

“Happy to bowl. Nice opportunity tonight, back in India, get accustomed to conditions here. Pretty certain about the XI. Conditions will dictate one spot. Pretty clear on how we'd like to start.”

4 Feb 2026, 06:42:46 PM IST

IND vs SA Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav during the toss

“Going to bat first. I have heard there might be dew later on, so we want to challenge our bowlers. Want to test ourselves tonight. Definitely Ishan and Abhishek (to open). When you play the sport, it comes with a lot of responsibility. Pressure is always there. But at the same time, there's so many people coming out to support you. Gives you an extra advantage. Just want to follow what we've been doing in the last one and a half years. Continue those good habits.”

4 Feb 2026, 06:33:28 PM IST

IND vs SA Live Score: Toss update

India win the toss and opt to bat first.

4 Feb 2026, 06:32:56 PM IST

IND vs SA Live Score: Rule about the Playing XI

In the warm up clash, all 15 players can take part. Notably, 11 can bat and 11 can field.

4 Feb 2026, 05:57:10 PM IST

IND vs SA Live Score: Venue - DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai stats in last 10 T20s

Matches: 10

Average 1st innings score: 184

Matches won by batting 1st: 6

Matches won by batting 2nd: 4

Notably, both India and South Africa are yet to play at this venue.

4 Feb 2026, 05:54:35 PM IST

IND vs SA Live Score: Head-to head details

Total matches played – 35

Matches won by India – 21

Matches won by South Africa – 13

Matches ending in a tie/ no result - 1

4 Feb 2026, 05:52:18 PM IST

IND vs SA Live Score: Live streaming details - Where to watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup warm up match

The match between India and South Africa will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming the clash will be available on the JioHotstar app.

4 Feb 2026, 05:49:07 PM IST

IND vs SA Live Score: Toss and match timings

The match will begin at 7 PM IST and the toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

4 Feb 2026, 05:47:47 PM IST

IND vs SA Live Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs South Africa ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm up match.

