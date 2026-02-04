IND vs SA Live Score: Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma in action; India 21/0 after 2 overs

IND vs SA Live Score: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches are in full swing, and all eyes are on the upcoming clash between India and South Africa, the two teams that battled it out in the 2024 final. This Match 10 of the warm-ups will take place today, Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
For India, this is their only full warm-up game against top-tier opposition before the main tournament begins. Suryakumar Yadav and his squad will use it to experiment with batting orders, bowling rotations, and death-over plans on home soil. South Africa, under Aiden Markram, bring a potent mix of experience (David Miller, Keshav Maharaj) and youth (Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis), aiming to sharpen their edge ahead of a tough group stage.
South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav
Marco Jansen begins with a good-length ball that Ishan Kishan works to backward point for a single. Abhishek Sharma then faces his first delivery, charging down but chopping it back to the bowler, followed by another dot as he is struck on the thigh pad. Some width finally allows Abhishek to cut to deep backward point for one. Kishan is then beaten down the leg-side but Rickelton pulls off a sharp one-handed catch behind the stumps. Jansen bowls a wide next, and Kishan caps the over by driving the extra ball over long-off for four.
IND 21/0 after 2 overs.
Luigi Ngidi starts with a back-of-a-length ball outside off that stops a bit on the pitch, and Ishan Kishan mistimes the cut to mid-off. He then bowls a wide down the leg-side, and on the very next ball, Kishan gets going by swinging a full, straight delivery over mid-on for the first six of the match.
Ngidi pulls things back with a good-length ball just outside off that seams in and beats Kishan’s inside edge, followed by a slower full toss that is pushed to cover-point for no run. However, he drifts full on the leg-side again and Kishan makes no mistake, lifting it over fine leg for another six. The opening over produces 14 runs.
IND 14/0 after 1 over.
“Happy to bowl. Nice opportunity tonight, back in India, get accustomed to conditions here. Pretty certain about the XI. Conditions will dictate one spot. Pretty clear on how we'd like to start.”
“Going to bat first. I have heard there might be dew later on, so we want to challenge our bowlers. Want to test ourselves tonight. Definitely Ishan and Abhishek (to open). When you play the sport, it comes with a lot of responsibility. Pressure is always there. But at the same time, there's so many people coming out to support you. Gives you an extra advantage. Just want to follow what we've been doing in the last one and a half years. Continue those good habits.”
India win the toss and opt to bat first.
In the warm up clash, all 15 players can take part. Notably, 11 can bat and 11 can field.
Matches: 10
Average 1st innings score: 184
Matches won by batting 1st: 6
Matches won by batting 2nd: 4
Notably, both India and South Africa are yet to play at this venue.
Total matches played – 35
Matches won by India – 21
Matches won by South Africa – 13
Matches ending in a tie/ no result - 1
The match between India and South Africa will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming the clash will be available on the JioHotstar app.
The match will begin at 7 PM IST and the toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs South Africa ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm up match.