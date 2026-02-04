IND vs SA Live Score: Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma in action; India 21/0 after 2 overs

IND vs SA Live Score: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches are in full swing, and all eyes are on the upcoming clash between India and South Africa, the two teams that battled it out in the 2024 final. This Match 10 of the warm-ups will take place today, Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

For India, this is their only full warm-up game against top-tier opposition before the main tournament begins. Suryakumar Yadav and his squad will use it to experiment with batting orders, bowling rotations, and death-over plans on home soil. South Africa, under Aiden Markram, bring a potent mix of experience (David Miller, Keshav Maharaj) and youth (Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis), aiming to sharpen their edge ahead of a tough group stage.

Full Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav