The Indian Women's Cricket team in their three match ODI series against Sri Lanka took a lead after they won two straight games.

During this match, the Indian cricket team has broken not one but quite many records and has achieved stellar performance, which of course made its way to the meme world.

An innovative one among them is this still captured from Leonardo Di Caprio starrer movie Wolf of Wall Street, directed by Martin Scorsese.

The meme shows Di Caprio showering money, albeit here its replaced with the numerous achievements of the Indian Women's cricket team.

See the meme here

View Full Image The meme that ‘showers’ all the achievements that the Indian Women cricket team achieved in their ODI series against Sri Lanka

To place into context, the Indian women's cricket team's Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma broke the record for the highest partnership for any wicket by an India pair as they starred in a 10-wicket thrashing of Sri Lanka. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma played knocks of 94 and 71 respectively.

Shafali's score on Monday was also the career-best ODI score for Verma.

Further, India smoothly chased a 174 and won the second ODI against Sri Lanka by ten wickets on Monday, taking the series lead by 2-0. This is also India's highest unbeaten opening stand in a chase in Women's ODIs.

Renuka Singh returned with four wickets as India bundled out Sri Lanka for 173 in the ongoing second ODI of the three-match series, , which also accounted for her career-best ODI figures for Singh.

Deepti Sharma and Meghna Singh also took two wickets for India.

In the match, Ama Kanchana top-scored for the hosts with a knock of 47 runs.

Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series on Monday.

India would look to take an unassailable lead in the ongoing series as the side had won the first ODI by four wickets. The pitch is expected to aid the spinners again so Sri Lanka would look to put up a big total on the board.