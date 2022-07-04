India broke these records while beating Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI. See here2 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 08:22 PM IST
India smoothly chased a 174 and won the second ODI against Sri Lanka by ten wickets on Monday, taking the series lead by 2-0
The Indian Women's Cricket team in their three match ODI series against Sri Lanka took a lead after they won two straight games.