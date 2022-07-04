To place into context, the Indian women's cricket team's Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma broke the record for the highest partnership for any wicket by an India pair as they starred in a 10-wicket thrashing of Sri Lanka. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma played knocks of 94 and 71 respectively.

