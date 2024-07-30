Explore
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav to lead India for a clean sweep
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav to lead India for a clean sweep

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2024, 02:15 PM IST
Livemint, Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd T20I: With new coach Gautam Gambhir, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav leading the way, India aims for a consecutive win in the series as they are set to face Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, today, at 7pm

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd T20I:Suryakumar Yadav to lead India for a clean sweep (PTI)Premium
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd T20I: The grounds at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is set to witness the third match between India and Sri Lanka, of the T20I series. Chasing a target of 78 runs, in 8 overs, India had won the second T20 match. Today, Suryakumar Yadav led team India will be aiming for a series whitewash.

30 Jul 2024, 02:15:32 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: How would the Lankans fare?

Today’s host and opponent, Sri Lanka will be looking to build on the positives for a comeback in the final T20I showdown in the evening. The other bowlers, with the exception of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana, might have to come into their own, to save their country the last chance.

30 Jul 2024, 02:00:36 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav in focus

While the result of the series could be said to be already decided, all eyes are set on SKY for today’s match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Whether new players like Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar, would get a chance, remains to be seen.

