India vs Sri Lanka XI Live streaming details: When & where to watch 3-day warm-up match, full squads, time, date

The Indian batters will be looking to fine-tune their skills in the three-day warm-up game against Sri Lanka XI, ahead of the two-match Test series that starts on August 15 in Galle. The Indian batters have struggled heavily against spin against New Zealand and South Africa at home and the challenge will not be any different against the Island nation.

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The Sri Lanka XI have a capable unit of slow bowlers and the three-day warm-up game will help the Indian batters in preparation for the Test series. Before travelling to Island nation, some of the India batters Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal had started preparations against spin individually at home, but that's not enough.

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The three-day match will give them valuable first-hand idea about local conditions, and it is important because many of them are playing the red-ball format for the first time on these shores.

India's first Test tour since 2017 The last time India toured Sri Lanka for a Test series was in 2017. Since then, the Indian team underwent a lot of changes. In fact, only Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja have played a Test before in Sri Lanka among the current crop of players who travelled.

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Mohammad Siraj will lead the pace attack in the absence of injured Jasprit Bumrah. Uncapped Auqib Nabi has replaced Bumrah, and will also have Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna in company. In fact, Brar and uncapped spinner Saransh Jain had good outings for India A against Sri Lanka A in Galle last month. They would be raring to go once again.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka XI have announced their squad for the warm-up game, consisting some of the frontrunners to make the Test squad. The team will be lead by Sonal Dinusha, who has played three Tests for Sri Lanka. It also features Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara and spinners Isitha Wijesundara and Ramesh Mendis.

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India vs Sri Lanka XI match details

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Match India vs Sri Lanka XI Format 3-day warm-up game Dates August 7-9 Time (IST) 10 AM Venue Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground

Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka XI on TV? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of India's tour of Sri Lanka in 2026. The India vs Sri Lanka XI three-day practice game will be televised live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD channels from 10 AM IST for Indian audience. Live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka XI three-day practice game will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

India vs Sri Lanka XI full squads India: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi.

Also Read | IND vs SL: Uncapped pacer Auqib Nabi replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah for Tests

Sri Lanka XI: Nishan Madushka, Ravindu Rashantha, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha (Captain), Anjala Bandara (wk), Nipun Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundara, Ramesh Mendis, Kesara Nuwantha, Dilum Sudeera.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in