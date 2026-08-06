India vs Sri Lanka XI Live streaming details: When & where to watch 3-day warm-up match, full squads, time, date

The Indian batters will be looking to fine-tune their skills in the three-day warm-up game against Sri Lanka XI, ahead of the two-match Test series that starts on August 15 in Galle. The Indian batters have struggled heavily against spin against New Zealand and South Africa at home and the challenge will not be any different against the Island nation.
The Sri Lanka XI have a capable unit of slow bowlers and the three-day warm-up game will help the Indian batters in preparation for the Test series. Before travelling to Island nation, some of the India batters Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal had started preparations against spin individually at home, but that's not enough.
The three-day match will give them valuable first-hand idea about local conditions, and it is important because many of them are playing the red-ball format for the first time on these shores.
The last time India toured Sri Lanka for a Test series was in 2017. Since then, the Indian team underwent a lot of changes. In fact, only Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja have played a Test before in Sri Lanka among the current crop of players who travelled.
Mohammad Siraj will lead the pace attack in the absence of injured Jasprit Bumrah. Uncapped Auqib Nabi has replaced Bumrah, and will also have Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna in company. In fact, Brar and uncapped spinner Saransh Jain had good outings for India A against Sri Lanka A in Galle last month. They would be raring to go once again.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka XI have announced their squad for the warm-up game, consisting some of the frontrunners to make the Test squad. The team will be lead by Sonal Dinusha, who has played three Tests for Sri Lanka. It also features Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara and spinners Isitha Wijesundara and Ramesh Mendis.
|Match
|India vs Sri Lanka XI
|Format
|3-day warm-up game
|Dates
|August 7-9
|Time (IST)
|10 AM
|Venue
|Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of India's tour of Sri Lanka in 2026. The India vs Sri Lanka XI three-day practice game will be televised live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD channels from 10 AM IST for Indian audience. Live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka XI three-day practice game will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
India: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi.
Sri Lanka XI: Nishan Madushka, Ravindu Rashantha, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha (Captain), Anjala Bandara (wk), Nipun Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundara, Ramesh Mendis, Kesara Nuwantha, Dilum Sudeera.