Home / Sports / India vs West Indies: BCCI announces revised venues for series. Details here

India vs West Indies: BCCI announces revised venues for series. Details here

The three ODIs will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and three T20Is will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata
1 min read . 09:20 PM IST Livemint

  • The West Indies will arrive here for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced a change in venues for the upcoming West Indies’ Tour of India. The West Indies will arrive here for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The three ODIs will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and three T20Is will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The decision to limit the series to two venues instead of six as originally announced has been done to mitigate biosecurity risks by cutting down on travel and movement of the teams, match officials, broadcasters, and other stakeholders.

